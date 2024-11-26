Enjoy Crowd-Free Beaches At North Carolina's Serene, Slow-Paced Island The Whole Family Will Love

Topsail Island is home to several communities, but chief among them for visitors looking to take to the water and make the most of the island's beautiful beaches in undoubtedly Surf City, which boasts 39 accessible beach areas with ample parking and fabulous views of the North Carolina coastline, meaning fewer crowds and more room to relax and unwind. The beaches are served by a number of a surf shops offering equipment rental. Be sure to encourage kids to search for shark teeth, which wash up regularly on the beaches and are common souvenirs of the area.

Advertisement

Surf City is also known for its pier, a nearly 1,000-foot long and 40-foot wide construction which is accessible for just $1, with regular grilling stores for equipment, if you don't have fishing gear you can bring on vacation. Further along the island, Sneads Ferry is home to another popular fishing pier, where for just $2, you and your family can try your hand at catching local fish. In the summer months, the Missiles and More Museum offers jaw-dropping exhibits about the island's previous life as a ballistics base, the history of aviation, and legends of local pirates.

There are also two fabulous, family-friendly parks in Surf City. Soundside Park is where you'll find a huge children's play area providing hours of fun for kids, while there are also plenty of wheelchair accessible boardwalks from which the whole family can soak up the impressive scenery. Kenneth D. Batts Family Park contains a smaller play area, but has basketball courts, picnic areas, and a boardwalk over the salt marsh, as well as some of the best sunset views in the area.

Advertisement