Enjoy Crowd-Free Beaches At North Carolina's Serene, Slow-Paced Island The Whole Family Will Love
There is a lot to enjoy in North Carolina, from the glorious Blue Ridge Mountains to the famous Southern hospitality of cities such as Raleigh, Wilmington, and Jacksonville, which has been revealed as one of the best budget-friendly destinations for families in the country. But for savvy travelers looking to avoid the crowds and truly unwind with some quality family time, the state's beautiful coastline is where it's at. And when it comes to under-the-radar destinations, there is one place that certainly ticks all the boxes.
Topsail Island, a 26-mile barrier island just off the coast of Hampstead, Sneads Ferry and Holly Ridge, represents one of the most blissfully peaceful resorts a traveler can find in the entire state, with white sand beaches, beautiful blue waters, and top class amenities that are sure to keep you and your family entertained and well served however long you plan to stay.
A kid-friendly beach vacation at Topsail Island
Topsail Island is home to several communities, but chief among them for visitors looking to take to the water and make the most of the island's beautiful beaches in undoubtedly Surf City, which boasts 39 accessible beach areas with ample parking and fabulous views of the North Carolina coastline, meaning fewer crowds and more room to relax and unwind. The beaches are served by a number of a surf shops offering equipment rental. Be sure to encourage kids to search for shark teeth, which wash up regularly on the beaches and are common souvenirs of the area.
Surf City is also known for its pier, a nearly 1,000-foot long and 40-foot wide construction which is accessible for just $1, with regular grilling stores for equipment, if you don't have fishing gear you can bring on vacation. Further along the island, Sneads Ferry is home to another popular fishing pier, where for just $2, you and your family can try your hand at catching local fish. In the summer months, the Missiles and More Museum offers jaw-dropping exhibits about the island's previous life as a ballistics base, the history of aviation, and legends of local pirates.
There are also two fabulous, family-friendly parks in Surf City. Soundside Park is where you'll find a huge children's play area providing hours of fun for kids, while there are also plenty of wheelchair accessible boardwalks from which the whole family can soak up the impressive scenery. Kenneth D. Batts Family Park contains a smaller play area, but has basketball courts, picnic areas, and a boardwalk over the salt marsh, as well as some of the best sunset views in the area.
Eating, drinking, and sleeping at Topsail Island
No beach vacation would be complete without some indulgent food and drink to enjoy, and thankfully, much like North Carolina's other beloved beach destinations, Topsail Island has so much when it comes to family-friendly gastronomy. Daddy Mac's Beach Grille, which is highly recommended by regular visitors, offers a wide range of favorites, including a monumental surf and turf platter. Sears Landing Grill & Boat is also noted for its seafood, though it also offers several vegetarian options. For adults with some time on their hands, the Salty Turtle Beer Co. offers some of the finest craft beer in the area, and is a must-visit for beer lovers.
Island Real Estate, managed by local expert Cathy Medlin, offers a huge range of vacation rentals including ocean front properties, pet-friendly options, and apartments with swimming pools. So, whatever your specific family requirements, your vacation rental on Topsail Island is guaranteed to fit your needs.