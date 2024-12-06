The Best LGBTQ+ Dance Party In The Florida Keys Has Been Going Since The 1970s

"Tea" looks a little bit different in Key West. It's not herbal spices in a bag with a side of crumpets or gossiping with your friends after a spicy night out. The LGBTQ+ community has evolved what's called a "Tea Dance," and one bar on Duval Street keeps the tradition going for singles to meet, couples to dance, and allies to groove the afternoon away. When brunch hours are over on Sunday, La Te Da keeps the party going and the mimosas flowing. From 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Sunday by the pool area there are two bars, a DJ, free admission, and inclusivity.

DJ Rude Girl, a regular entertainer at La Te Da, told Keys Voices of Tea Dances, "The feeling is more like family than anything else. There isn't a week that goes by without hugs and kisses, and lots of smiles and laughter." After all, there's no better way to celebrate love than on one of the most welcoming LGBTQ-friendly islands. Rainbow flags and queer establishments are sprinkled along Duval Street, so it only makes sense for La Te Da to uphold a tradition in the Pride community. Key West has a reputation as an open, come-as-you-are ambiance, so pre-game Sunday dinner, let your hair down, and enjoy some afternoon "tea."