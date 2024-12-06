The Best LGBTQ+ Dance Party In The Florida Keys Has Been Going Since The 1970s
"Tea" looks a little bit different in Key West. It's not herbal spices in a bag with a side of crumpets or gossiping with your friends after a spicy night out. The LGBTQ+ community has evolved what's called a "Tea Dance," and one bar on Duval Street keeps the tradition going for singles to meet, couples to dance, and allies to groove the afternoon away. When brunch hours are over on Sunday, La Te Da keeps the party going and the mimosas flowing. From 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Sunday by the pool area there are two bars, a DJ, free admission, and inclusivity.
DJ Rude Girl, a regular entertainer at La Te Da, told Keys Voices of Tea Dances, "The feeling is more like family than anything else. There isn't a week that goes by without hugs and kisses, and lots of smiles and laughter." After all, there's no better way to celebrate love than on one of the most welcoming LGBTQ-friendly islands. Rainbow flags and queer establishments are sprinkled along Duval Street, so it only makes sense for La Te Da to uphold a tradition in the Pride community. Key West has a reputation as an open, come-as-you-are ambiance, so pre-game Sunday dinner, let your hair down, and enjoy some afternoon "tea."
The history of Tea Dances
Love will always find a way, and that's the case with Tea Dances. The concept was brought to Key West in the 1970s, but Tea Dances date to the 20th century. They're derived from France's colonization of Morocco and the English tradition of afternoon tea. Sort of like Netflix's "Bridgerton," the wealthy aristocrats would have tea and dance in the late afternoon.
The dance migrated to New York in the '50s and '60s as a way to allow the LGBTQ+ community to have an outlet when society didn't allow them to. At the time, it was illegal for bars to sell alcohol to the gay community, so they gathered around tea instead. The concept then spread to other parts of America, like California and Florida. You can find Tea Dances on the Pacific Coast in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Along the Atlantic, while you'd think the concept would be more popular in one of the most LGBTQ-friendly small towns in America, like Wilton Manors, Florida, it went farther south to Miami and Key West. La Te Da in the Sunshine State's archipelago maintains the culture and what it means to the community. To this day, you can enjoy the sunny weather, head out to the terrace, jam with tea — may it be spiked or regular — and enjoy the afternoon.
About the hotel and other LGBTQ events
For the queer traveler, when thinking about your next vacation, you don't need to go to Greece's LGBTQ-friendly party paradise in Mykonos, though that would be quite the getaway. Instead, you can head to Key West's beautiful beach town, stay at La Te Da, bask in the tropical environment, and participate in Pride events. From live Drag Queen performances to sexy Cabaret shows, you can get all of your entertainment in one location. And, no need to worry about calling an Uber home, as you can rent a room at the venue.
La Te Da also offers a restaurant, which serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, which means you'll never have to leave the hotel and fun atmosphere. So, break out the pink boas, colorful outfits, and bumping dance moves to go to the Tea Dance with one of the hottest queer communities in America.