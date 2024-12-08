The Secluded California Hotel Renowned For Its Architecture And Ocean Views

For those taking one of America's most epic road trips — California's Highway 1 — the Sea Ranch Lodge should be considered a must-stop destination, especially if you're someone who loves design, architecture, and sweeping ocean vistas. It's about a 3.5-hour drive from San Francisco via the Pacific Coast Highway; you can get there about an hour quicker if you take 101 from the city to Bodega Bay before you start heading north on the twisting, turning Highway 1. It truly feels worlds away from the bustle of the city; that's by design, and knowing the history of this place is a big part of understanding what makes the Sea Ranch Lodge and its 17 guest rooms so special.

The Sea Ranch Lodge is set on around 50 oceanfront acres in the larger Sea Ranch community, which encompasses 7,000 acres situated along 10 miles of rugged Sonoma County coastline. The community dates back to the 1960s; before that, the land was used primarily for sheep ranching. The mid-century plan was to focus on developing the land while preserving it as much as possible. One of the primary designers was Lawrence Halprin, landscape architect. When discussing the Sea Ranch community, Halprin said, "our most difficult task was to find a way for people to inhabit this magnificent and natural system in numbers without destroying the very reason for people to come here" (via Visit Sonoma Coast). They seem to have succeeded.