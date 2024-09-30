A Relaxing Retreat Perched On California's Coastline Awaits At This Scenic Secluded Resort
If your idea of a perfect vacation is ocean views, good food, a little bit of history, and easy access to nature, you should put Timber Cove Resort on California's Sonoma Coast at the top of your list. It's about a 2.5 hour drive north from San Francisco, and a little over three hours, if you're road tripping along California's striking scenic Highway 1. Set on 25 acres of beautiful coastline, the resort was originally built in the 1960s, and the architect was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright to design a building that used wood and glass to emphasize openness and blend well with the coastal surroundings. It underwent a huge remodel and reopened in 2016. They kept the classic architecture but revamped and modernized pretty much everything else.
While some hotels have check-in desks in bland, boring lobbies, nothing could be farther from the truth here. At Timber Cove Resort, they have the Great Room with a soaring A-frame ceiling and a huge stone fireplace. Throughout the week, they have different events here, including local wine tastings, live music, and champagne on Saturday nights. They put out fresh cookies every night, and offer coffee and pastries every morning. Out on the patio next to the Great Room, you can relax on couches or porch swings, have dinner, or play ping pong and pool.
Timber Cove Resort offers ocean views and fantastic food
Timber Cove has 46 guest rooms, many of which have fireplaces and ocean views, making them perfect for a romantic escape. If you need more space, they have a number of suites, which come with large soaking tubs, full fridges, free snacks and more. For a retro touch in honor of the hotel's founding, there are vinyl record players in each of the rooms, and you can pick from a wide selection of records in the Great Room.
You really are secluded up here, though with everything you might want for a relaxing (and tasty) getaway. The closest town is Jenner, and it's about half an hour away. That can be a long way to go to get dinner; thankfully, you've got delicious options right on-site. The Great Room has a bar where you can get drinks and quick bites, like Point Reyes oysters, trout chowder, and burgers. Or you can go for a higher-end dining experience at Coast Kitchen. They have seasonally changing menus for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and they like to use local ingredients as much as possible. They also have an impressive wine list, including some from the most underrated wine region in California.
There's plenty to do around Timber Cove Resort
Beyond the comfort of your room and the Great Room at Timber Cove Resort, there are 2 miles of hiking trails on the property, and fire pits overlooking the water — perfect for making s'mores and watching the sunset. Its remote location also makes it ideal for stargazing, and they have a telescope you can borrow to get a better look.
And while California has some incredible national parks, it also has some pretty fantastic state parks — including the Golden State's second smallest state park, right on the Timber Cove Resort property. Benjamin Bufano's "Peace Obelisk" is at the center of this small park, which is just a 60-foot-wide circle. Also known as the "Madonna of Peace" and "The Expanding Universe," the sculpture is 93-feet-tall, and Bufano was commissioned to build in the early 1960s. It's one of a series of sculptures by Bufano that are shaped like missiles but decorated with symbols of peace.
For more exploring a bit further afield, it's about a 15-minute drive south to Sonoma Coast State Park, which has some of California's best seaside views. Then there's Fort Ross State Park, less than 10 minutes away and perfect for anyone who loves history. The fort used to be manned by Russians in the early 1800s, and there's a number of reconstructed buildings and exhibits on the unique history of the area. If you head a few miles north, you'll get to Salt Point State Park with more stunning hiking trails.