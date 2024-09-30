A Relaxing Retreat Perched On California's Coastline Awaits At This Scenic Secluded Resort

If your idea of a perfect vacation is ocean views, good food, a little bit of history, and easy access to nature, you should put Timber Cove Resort on California's Sonoma Coast at the top of your list. It's about a 2.5 hour drive north from San Francisco, and a little over three hours, if you're road tripping along California's striking scenic Highway 1. Set on 25 acres of beautiful coastline, the resort was originally built in the 1960s, and the architect was inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright to design a building that used wood and glass to emphasize openness and blend well with the coastal surroundings. It underwent a huge remodel and reopened in 2016. They kept the classic architecture but revamped and modernized pretty much everything else.

While some hotels have check-in desks in bland, boring lobbies, nothing could be farther from the truth here. At Timber Cove Resort, they have the Great Room with a soaring A-frame ceiling and a huge stone fireplace. Throughout the week, they have different events here, including local wine tastings, live music, and champagne on Saturday nights. They put out fresh cookies every night, and offer coffee and pastries every morning. Out on the patio next to the Great Room, you can relax on couches or porch swings, have dinner, or play ping pong and pool.