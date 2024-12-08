The History Of How Biscoff Cookies Became A Ubiquitous Airplane Snack

Have you ever bit into a Biscoff cookie? If you've ever flown Delta — or other domestic carriers — you likely have. This crunchy, spiced cookie is served by several airlines and has become synonymous with air travel. But this sweet snack wasn't originally associated with the skies. Its history is deeply rooted in European tradition, and it took several centuries before Biscoff even landed in America.

Biscoff cookies originated in 17th-century Belgium, where they were called Speculoos. These rectangular cookies were a holiday tradition and associated with Christmas — but, naturally, one season wasn't enough for Belgians, and over time, Speculoos became a year-round staple. In 1932, Belgian baker Jan Boone Sr. created the Lotus brand, which eventually offered individually wrapped Speculoos. A few decades later, U.S.-based food broker Michael McGuire discovered these treats during his European travels. He believed Biscoff was so heavenly that it deserved a place among the clouds. He introduced Lotus to Delta, and by 1985, these cookies were officially an in-flight snack.

Belgium is one of Europe's best-kept secrets, but the country's cookies aren't flying under the radar. In fact, Biscoff's popularity has soared in the past several decades. This ubiquitous snack has been served on many flights besides those operated by Delta. You may have enjoyed the cookies in United, American, Alaska, WestJet, or Sunwing cabins. After all, Biscoff is so successful outside of Europe largely because people love eating them at 30,000 feet. But what exactly makes this cookie such an ideal airplane snack? Well, buckle up because we're diving into all the delicious details!