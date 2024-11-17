The Unexpected Reason It's Risky For Plane Passengers To Be Asleep During Takeoff And Landing

Once you're strapped into the metal tube known as an airplane, your entertainment options are, well, incredibly limited. You could attempt to raw dog the whole flight and stare into the abyss, chat up your neighbor (only if they're willing to indulge you, of course), or pretend to be productive by catching up on some backlog projects — bonus points if you're in one of those productivity-boosting seats to get work done. Or, you could watch "Crazy Rich Asians" for the umpteenth time, a tried-and-true classic for the skies (seriously, ask anyone). But on a particularly lengthy flight, the best option is to snooze. You're at 30,000 feet, with no escape in sight — might as well get comfy and drift off.

That said, before you ship yourself to dreamland, here's a pro tip: Avoid dozing off during takeoff and landing unless you're dying to experience "airplane ear." Sleeping through these phases might sound tempting, but Dan Bubb, a professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, cautions that napping at these times can mess with your ear pressure in a major — and painful — way. "When we are asleep, we don't swallow as much to equalize the pressure in our ears," he told Travel + Leisure.

And, of course, it also goes without saying that there's another, more practical reason to stay alert: Takeoff and landing are prime times to keep an eye out for, you know, emergencies. "The other reason to avoid sleeping during takeoff and landing is to be fully aware of what is happening if there is an emergency and passengers and crew members need to evacuate the airplane," he added. In short, you're free to rest up by all means — but maybe wait until you're in the clear.

