A Free Meditation Garden Near Santa Monica Offers A Tranquil Escape To Reconnect & Recharge

In Los Angeles, the wellness industry is booming. If there's one thing Californians know how to do, it's indulge in self-care. There are some of the country's best Korean day spas in LA, where you can spend an entire day sauna-hopping, and seemingly more yoga studios than Starbucks (there's practically one on every corner). There are also reiki studios, beachside sound bath sessions, and even places where you can take a drug-free psychedelic trip to help regulate your nervous system. Whichever way you want to find your inner zen, the City of Angels has it all.

But living your highest-vibration life often comes with a cost. In a city chock-full of places like Erewhon (the buzzy grocery store that sells things like $26 bottles of water) and premium-priced fitness classes, taking great care of yourself — and your mental health — can get a bit spendy. So naturally, we are always over the moon when we discover a hidden wellness gem that doesn't break the bank. The Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine may not be news to in-the-know locals, but it is one of the best destinations to reconnect and recharge in a bustling city like LA. This 10-acre spiritual oasis, located just off the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades, offers visitors a tranquil place to reflect among waterfalls, lush gardens, and a gorgeous lake. There's nothing in the city quite like it.