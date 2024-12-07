A Free Meditation Garden Near Santa Monica Offers A Tranquil Escape To Reconnect & Recharge
In Los Angeles, the wellness industry is booming. If there's one thing Californians know how to do, it's indulge in self-care. There are some of the country's best Korean day spas in LA, where you can spend an entire day sauna-hopping, and seemingly more yoga studios than Starbucks (there's practically one on every corner). There are also reiki studios, beachside sound bath sessions, and even places where you can take a drug-free psychedelic trip to help regulate your nervous system. Whichever way you want to find your inner zen, the City of Angels has it all.
But living your highest-vibration life often comes with a cost. In a city chock-full of places like Erewhon (the buzzy grocery store that sells things like $26 bottles of water) and premium-priced fitness classes, taking great care of yourself — and your mental health — can get a bit spendy. So naturally, we are always over the moon when we discover a hidden wellness gem that doesn't break the bank. The Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine may not be news to in-the-know locals, but it is one of the best destinations to reconnect and recharge in a bustling city like LA. This 10-acre spiritual oasis, located just off the Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades, offers visitors a tranquil place to reflect among waterfalls, lush gardens, and a gorgeous lake. There's nothing in the city quite like it.
Diving deeper into the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine and beyond
Established in 1950 by Self-Realization Fellowship Founder Paramahansa Yogananda, Lake Shrine has been drawing spiritual crowds in droves for decades. Take one step onto the gorgeous grounds and it's easy to see why — it's truly a stunning sanctuary among the hustle and bustle of the city. Inside, visitors can walk the lush garden paths, sit in calm reflection at the koi ponds by the Windmill Chapel, and meditate by the Gandhi World Peace Memorial (where some of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes are said to currently reside). Featuring shaded pathways, blooming florals, and shrines dedicated to some of the world's major religions, one of the things that makes Lake Shrine so special is its ability to transcend visitors into a state of tranquility far removed from the city's chaos.
Open during limited hours Wednesday through Sunday, admission is free with a timed-entry reservation. It's the perfect mid-week or weekend retreat that won't break the bank (a rare find in LA). If you want to make an entire day out of it, we recommend starting the day with a tranquil morning at Lake Shrine and then hitting up a few nearby attractions. Walk the Santa Monica Pier before grabbing a late lunch at Water Grill or Elephanté, or take a hike in Temescal Canyon, which offers some of the best views in the city. Alternatively, immerse yourself in art and culture at the Getty Villa (one of our favorite free things to do in Los Angeles) for a full day of discovery and adventure.