The 5 Best Korean Day Spas In Los Angeles

Everyone deserves to take time for themselves, and what better way to do this than with a spa day? Fortunately, if you live in Los Angeles, California, or are planning to visit La La Land soon, the city is home to various Korean spas. Also referred to as a jjimjilbang, this unique experience is the epitome of tranquility. Simply put, if you've never been to a Korean spa, you're in for a treat. Featuring various saunas and pools, guests are charged an admission fee so they can enjoy the amenities at their leisure. In addition, an array of wellness treatments, such as massages, are offered. So, what can first-timers expect at a typical Korean spa?

Upon arrival, guests are assigned a locker where they can place their belongings. Keep in mind that Korean spas are typically co-ed, but the locker rooms and pools are divided by gender. Showers are available, so make sure to bring any of your essential toiletries. Note that wearing a bathing suit in the pools is prohibited, and everyone will be au naturel. However, there is a common space that is open to all genders, and guests are provided with a T-shirt and shorts to wear in this area; this is usually where guests will find the spa's communal saunas.

If you're ready to unwind, Islands has narrowed down the best Korean spas in Los Angeles through ratings, reviews, and more. Although the City of Angels is not normally considered one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation, the Korean spas below beg to differ.

