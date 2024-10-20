The 5 Best Korean Day Spas In Los Angeles
Everyone deserves to take time for themselves, and what better way to do this than with a spa day? Fortunately, if you live in Los Angeles, California, or are planning to visit La La Land soon, the city is home to various Korean spas. Also referred to as a jjimjilbang, this unique experience is the epitome of tranquility. Simply put, if you've never been to a Korean spa, you're in for a treat. Featuring various saunas and pools, guests are charged an admission fee so they can enjoy the amenities at their leisure. In addition, an array of wellness treatments, such as massages, are offered. So, what can first-timers expect at a typical Korean spa?
Upon arrival, guests are assigned a locker where they can place their belongings. Keep in mind that Korean spas are typically co-ed, but the locker rooms and pools are divided by gender. Showers are available, so make sure to bring any of your essential toiletries. Note that wearing a bathing suit in the pools is prohibited, and everyone will be au naturel. However, there is a common space that is open to all genders, and guests are provided with a T-shirt and shorts to wear in this area; this is usually where guests will find the spa's communal saunas.
If you're ready to unwind, Islands has narrowed down the best Korean spas in Los Angeles through ratings, reviews, and more. Although the City of Angels is not normally considered one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation, the Korean spas below beg to differ.
Crystal Spa
@babayeehaw
Come with me to my favorite korean spa! 🧖♀️✨ (Crystal Spa in Los Angeles) . . . #relax #chill #babayeehaw #cottagecore #slowlife #fairytale #mori #zakka #cozy #calm #grandmacore #goblincore #witchcore #witch #witchyvibes #witchyaesthetic #magic #magical #cottagecoreaesthetic #aesthetic #spa #koreanspa #selfcare #selflove♬ How`s Your Day - aAp Vision
Crystal Spa, located in Los Angeles' Koreatown neighborhood, has been named one of the best Korean spas in the city by publications like Time Out, LAist, and Thrillist. In addition, it's ranked as one of the top ten spas and wellness centers in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor. Crystal Spa, which is co-ed and is open daily, features several amenities designed to enhance relaxation. This includes a Himalayan salt room, a red mud room, and an ice room, amongst others.
Adding to Crystal Spa's allure is its affordability; at the time of this writing, admission ranges from $20 to $30. However, guests can book facials, acupressure massages, body scrubs, body wraps, and more for an additional fee. Note that admission is included in the price of certain treatments, such as Swedish acupressure and a body scrub and aroma oil massage. Even better, they have a parking lot, which is a treasure given that Los Angeles, and especially Koreatown, are known to be among the worst places to find parking in America. Thankfully, guests are provided with six hours of complimentary parking.
Yelp reviewers rave about Crystal Spa and its offerings. "For the price, this is an excellent day spa. It's never too busy. The prices for treatment are lower than competitors but very good quality," wrote one individual. "I felt like a new woman after leaving," said another. Moreover, Crystal Spa has an eatery that serves Korean dishes. If interested, memberships are available.
Olympic Spa
@annkrisha
Great spa for large groups or if you want to hangout peacefully all day! They dont sell day passes so you must book a treatment to go but its pretty affordable. Best deal is the GLASS SKIN AKASURI (my sis got this and i was jealous lol) which is the same price as what i got except hers included a mini massage with Osea body butter, and they washed her face (i had to wash my own lol) #koreanspa #losangelesspa♬ Eternal Light (Instrumental) - Free Nationals
Also found in Koreatown and located not far from Crystal Spa is Olympic Spa. Uniquely, only women are allowed at this destination where you can find everything one might need to decompress and clear their mind, including an herbal steam sauna, a salt water pool, and more. There's even an outdoor space, referred to as the veranda, and a jade healing lounge, where naps are encouraged. Olympic Spa offers an impressive selection of treatments, including CBD massages, scrubs, foot reflexology, and facials.
For those who simply want to enjoy the pools and saunas, sans treatment, Olympic Spa charges $60 for a day pass at the time of this writing. Reservations are required and can be made online; note that all treatments require a mandatory 20% tip. Nonetheless, Olympic Spa has been named one of the best Korean spas in Los Angeles by Time Out, LAist, and Spa and Beauty Today. Moreover, Yelp and Tripadvisor classify it as one of the best in the city.
Reviewers on both platforms praise Olympic Spa's signature goddess treatment, which involves a body scrub, face massage, scalp massage, aromatherapy massage, and more. On Yelp, one reviewer wrote, "The quality of their services are top notch and well worth the money." Another said, "This place is a dream. Every woman should experience at least one time in their lives." Olympic Spa is open daily, but closes for the last Wednesday of every month. Valet parking is available for a small fee.
Riviera Health Spa
In Torrance, located in the South Bay region of Los Angeles, you'll find Riviera Health Spa. This is your quintessential co-ed Korean spa and is notably kid-friendly. Riviera Health Spa has everything from a jade sauna to a cold plunge, hot tubs, and more. Of course, there are plenty of treatments to choose from as well, including a deep tissue massage and a body scrub. Furthermore, Riviera Health Spa has two floors, with the top floor featuring saunas, a fitness room, and other amenities available to both men and women. In addition, there is Korean food available for purchase.
Riviera Health Spa is a budget-friendly Korean spa option, charging $30 for a day pass at the time of this writing, though admission is waived for guests who book a massage. Likewise, children's day passes are only $20. There is no time limit, so guests can enjoy their spa day without feeling rushed, and other than hair elastics, you don't have to pack a thing to bring as shower products, such as shampoo and conditioner, are available. The spa is open daily, and there is also free parking.
Spa and Beauty Today named Riviera Health Spa one of the best Korean spas in Los Angeles. In 2024, the Los Angeles Times included Riviera Health Spa in an article highlighting underrated spas in the city. On Yelp, the facility has a rating of four out of five stars, with many reviewers mentioning the array of amenities offered. On Tripadvisor, one individual stated, "If you've never tried a Korean spa, be sure to visit here first. Riviera spa is the cleanest and most beautiful spa of them all."
Wi Spa
One of the best nighttime activities to do if you hate clubs is visiting Wi Spa. This co-ed facility in MacArthur Park is open 24 hours a day, and Time Out, LAist, Thrillist, and Spa and Beauty Today have all named it as one of Los Angeles' best Korean spas. It also ranks as one of the best spas and wellness centers in Los Angeles on Tripadvisor. Like Riviera Health Spa, Wi Spa is kid-friendly and only charges $30 for a day pass. However, there is an overnight fee for individuals who check in after 12:00 a.m. or stay past 4:00 a.m.
With that in mind, this admission fee grants guests access to amenities such as the sweltering bulgama sauna, ice sauna, salt sauna, and more. Writing of their experience, a Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "[T]his spa is very nice and everything is clean and well-kept: In the gender-split area, the hot tubs and saunas are great, the ice pool is super cold, and there are nice hot slabs to rest on."
There is an onsite eatery serving dishes like beef bulgogi, chicken teriyaki, beef bibimbap, and more. Guests can enjoy the Los Angeles sunshine and have their meals at Wi Spa's outdoor roof area. As for treatments, facials, massages, body scrubs, manicures, and pedicures are all offered at Wi Spa. Admission is included if you book a service that is $150 or more. Wi Spa is open daily, and low-cost valet parking is available.
Descanso Spa
@infatuation_la
Wi Spa’s reign is undeniable. But if you're looking for something quieter, head to Descanso Garden Spa. #infatuationla #AppleMapsGuides #koreanspa #losangeles #EEEEEATS♬ Lo-Fi electric piano fashionable(840331) - yutaka.T
In Spanish, descanso means rest and that's exactly what you'll do at Descanso Garden Spa. This hidden gem is located in Tujunga, a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley. Descanso Garden Spa is co-ed and was named one of the best Korean's spas in Los Angeles by Spa and Beauty Today. It was also featured in the Los Angeles Times article "10 under-the-radar spas to rejuvenate in hot water in and around L.A." It features cold and hot tubs, a cold room, and several saunas. In addition, there are designated sleeping rooms if you want to get some shuteye.
Those who work up an appetite during their spa day will be happy to know that Descanso Garden Spa has a restaurant serving Korean cuisine, though it's closed on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. To elevate their experience, guests can book everything from massages to facials and body scrubs. On Yelp, Descanso Garden Spa has a 4.3 out of 5 rating, with many praising the service quality. "The spa is well-maintained, with a calming ambiance that helps you unwind the moment you step in. Their body scrub services are thorough, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and revitalized," wrote one visitor. Appointment requests can be made online.
At the time of this writing, a day pass for Descanso Garden Spa is $30. If guests opt for a treatment that costs $100 or more, the day pass fee is included. Note that children who are 5 and older are welcome. Descanso Garden spa is open daily and Yelp reviewers say that parking is free and plentiful.
Methodology
We chose the Korean spas for our list with the help of reputable publications like Time Out, LAist, Thrillist, the Los Angeles Times, and more. In addition, we cross-referenced our selections with rankings and reviews from Tripadvisor and Yelp. There are numerous Korean spas in Los Angeles, many of which are in Koreatown. Thus, we chose to highlight spas located in other regions and neighborhoods around the city and surrounding L.A. area.
Most Korean spas tend to offer similar amenities and treatments. As such, affordability and other features, including the availability of parking, food, and more, contributed to our decision-making process. We also decided to include kid-friendly spas, as this could be a unique experience for families to enjoy.