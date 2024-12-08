One Of The World's Most Spectacular Natural Wonders Is An Awe-Inspiring Indonesian Crater Lake

Lake Toba sits at nearly 3,000 feet above sea level, which makes it a great place to escape the humid crush of the heat common in Sumatra's lowlands. While the lakeshore itself is worth checking out, most visitors head straight to the village of Tuktuk Siadong on Samosir Island, which is the fourth largest lake island in the world. Sticking out like a thumb on a little peninsula, Tuktuk Siadong is full of nice hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, and workshops selling local Batak handiworks.

While this is definitely Lake Toba's tourist center, Tuktuk Siadong is also a laid-back, quiet settlement that's perfect to explore on foot or (better yet) by bicycle. You can also take a swim in Toba's cool waters or get out on the lake's often placid surface in a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard. For those seeking a bit of an adrenaline rush, it's also possible to rent jet skis or speed boats and even try your hand at paragliding. Motorbikes are also widely available for rental and are an ideal way to get out of Tuktuk and see what the rest of Samosir has to offer. Just make sure to wear a helmet, long pants, and close-toed footwear for basic safety.

While on Samosir Island, check out King Sidabutar's Tomb. This royal cemetery is home to a collection of otherworldly, stone humanoid statues similar to the heads on Easter Island. Stop by Huta Siallagan, an ancient village featuring traditional Batak curved roof houses and a set of stone chairs that were said to be a royal meeting place. You could also take some time to hike up to the Simangande Waterfall, a ribbony cascade flowing down from the mountain behind the village of Tomok.