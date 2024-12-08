One Of The World's Most Spectacular Natural Wonders Is An Awe-Inspiring Indonesian Crater Lake
Indonesia is the largest archipelago nation in the world, with over 17,000 islands stretching over a vast ocean area. Within this sprawling territory, plenty of wonders draw visitors, including pristine beaches, colorful coral reefs, jungle villages, verdant rice terraces, ancient temples, and active volcanoes. While there are plenty of islands to choose from when planning your trip to Indonesia (including this under-the-radar black sand beach that doesn't have Bali's crowds), Sumatra often flies underneath the radar. As the largest island controlled solely by Indonesia, it possesses many of the cultural splendors found elsewhere in the country, along with a few unique attractions, like Lake Toba, a huge crater lake situated in the north of Sumatra.
Formed around 75,000 years ago when the catastrophic eruption of a super volcano created a massive caldera, Lake Toba is the largest lake in Southeast Asia and is among the world's deepest, with a depth of over 1,730 feet. This natural marvel in Sumatra's highlands is rimmed with mountains and is known for its relatively cool climate. It's also home to the Batak people, known for their traditional houses, wooden carvings, textiles, and festive culture. If you prefer to stay close to home, you can visit the deepest lake in the U.S. at the stunning Crater Lake National Park.
Savor the cool air at Lake Toba in the tropical Indonesian highlands
Lake Toba sits at nearly 3,000 feet above sea level, which makes it a great place to escape the humid crush of the heat common in Sumatra's lowlands. While the lakeshore itself is worth checking out, most visitors head straight to the village of Tuktuk Siadong on Samosir Island, which is the fourth largest lake island in the world. Sticking out like a thumb on a little peninsula, Tuktuk Siadong is full of nice hotels, guesthouses, restaurants, and workshops selling local Batak handiworks.
While this is definitely Lake Toba's tourist center, Tuktuk Siadong is also a laid-back, quiet settlement that's perfect to explore on foot or (better yet) by bicycle. You can also take a swim in Toba's cool waters or get out on the lake's often placid surface in a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard. For those seeking a bit of an adrenaline rush, it's also possible to rent jet skis or speed boats and even try your hand at paragliding. Motorbikes are also widely available for rental and are an ideal way to get out of Tuktuk and see what the rest of Samosir has to offer. Just make sure to wear a helmet, long pants, and close-toed footwear for basic safety.
While on Samosir Island, check out King Sidabutar's Tomb. This royal cemetery is home to a collection of otherworldly, stone humanoid statues similar to the heads on Easter Island. Stop by Huta Siallagan, an ancient village featuring traditional Batak curved roof houses and a set of stone chairs that were said to be a royal meeting place. You could also take some time to hike up to the Simangande Waterfall, a ribbony cascade flowing down from the mountain behind the village of Tomok.
Where to stay, what to eat, how to get to Lake Toba in Sumatra
Malaysia is a budget-friendly country that blends urban bustle with tropical beauty, and Lake Toba is easiest to reach from the city of Medan in northern Sumatra. Despite the fact that it's only 133 miles from Medan to Samosir Island, the trip takes nearly five hours due to traffic and the rough state of the roads. It is also possible to take the train, but because of the ferry schedules, you'll need to book an overnight stay in the town of Parapet, which offers little when it comes to diversions.
While there are plenty of accommodations around Lake Toba, Tuktuk Siadong offers the most choices and makes a perfect base of operations, though don't expect any five-star luxury resorts. With beautiful, spacious grounds, a swimming pool, and a nice restaurant, Tabo Cottages is one of the top places to stay on the island. Romlan offers spacious rooms in charming, Batak-style structures right on the lakeshore, while the friendly Reggae Guesthouse has clean rooms with lake-view patios, a bar, and plenty of backpacker vibes to go around.
For food, Juwita Café can't be beaten. Run by a woman and her son, this unassuming little eatery serves up home-style Indonesian fare from the freshest local ingredients and also offers cooking classes. Leo's Restaurant is a popular choice featuring mini lobster and fish curry, while Jenny's Restaurant is the go-to spot for those craving pizza.