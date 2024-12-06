Cruise Winding Mountain Roads In The Smokies On America's Best 'Motorcycle And Sports Car Road'

America is a country that moves on four wheels, with over 4 million miles of roads within its borders. But there are few sections more fun, thrilling, or dangerous than the Tail of the Dragon Highway, officially designated as U.S. Route 129, running through Tennessee and North Carolina. This 18-mile segment of Route 129, which starts in Florida and heads north to Tennessee for almost 600 miles, is nicknamed "The Dragon," and has been a thrilling joy ride since given that name in 1981. In the span of 18 miles, there are 318 curves and some of the most picturesque views in the Appalachian region, through the Great Smoky Mountains of the eastern United States.

One of the most famous passes, right on the state border, is Deals Gap, which sits at 1,988 feet of elevation and is also part of the Dragon. There's a gift shop and motorist motel at Deals Gap, which are both popular pit stops.

With a moderate 30 mph speed limit, the road is not intended to be a fast ride, but automobiles, and especially motorcycle riders, have been pushing that limit from the beginning. Depending upon traffic, the ride from end to end usually takes about 90 minutes, but that is subject to the whims and insanity of the drivers. Some overzealous motorists even fail to complete that journey. The road can be treacherous and generally lacks guard rails, but the Tennessee Department of Transportation maintains strict records on road incidents.