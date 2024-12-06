Cruise Winding Mountain Roads In The Smokies On America's Best 'Motorcycle And Sports Car Road'
America is a country that moves on four wheels, with over 4 million miles of roads within its borders. But there are few sections more fun, thrilling, or dangerous than the Tail of the Dragon Highway, officially designated as U.S. Route 129, running through Tennessee and North Carolina. This 18-mile segment of Route 129, which starts in Florida and heads north to Tennessee for almost 600 miles, is nicknamed "The Dragon," and has been a thrilling joy ride since given that name in 1981. In the span of 18 miles, there are 318 curves and some of the most picturesque views in the Appalachian region, through the Great Smoky Mountains of the eastern United States.
One of the most famous passes, right on the state border, is Deals Gap, which sits at 1,988 feet of elevation and is also part of the Dragon. There's a gift shop and motorist motel at Deals Gap, which are both popular pit stops.
With a moderate 30 mph speed limit, the road is not intended to be a fast ride, but automobiles, and especially motorcycle riders, have been pushing that limit from the beginning. Depending upon traffic, the ride from end to end usually takes about 90 minutes, but that is subject to the whims and insanity of the drivers. Some overzealous motorists even fail to complete that journey. The road can be treacherous and generally lacks guard rails, but the Tennessee Department of Transportation maintains strict records on road incidents.
The Tail of the Dragon is a haven for motorists
Being called "the Most" anything can be a blessing and a curse, and being labeled "the most thrilling," "the most dangerous," and "one of the most forested sections of the Appalachians," the Tail of the Dragon brings visitors from near and far. The road caters to both the technical drivers in their Porsches, 'Vettes, and Italian sports cars, who push their boundaries, as well as the Sunday cruisers, who wisely adhere to the speed limits.
The "true" number of fatalities per miles driven for the Dragon is higher than average highways within the U.S. (via the National Safety Council), as the road has averaged about 2 deaths per year for nearly 30 years according to its website. The speed limit was lowered on part of the road in 1992 from 55 mph to improve safety, but regardless, the reputation and increase of traffic over the past few decades mean the road is always going to be somewhat hazardous. Maps are available on the road's website showing which sections are the most dangerous.
There are no trucks or vehicles over 30 feet permitted on the road, which helps cut down on accidents. In most situations, accidents are caused by driver error and speeding. Despite the danger, Dangerous Roads, a site for driving enthusiasts, published a list of motorcycling bucket list roads and rated the Tail of the Dragon No. 3 in the nation. The site also pronounced it "America's number one motorcycle and sports car road." It's true that Harley Davidson dealers and riders seek out the Dragon and rate it highly, though they usually cruise rather than race the Beast.
Enjoy beautiful views along one of the most famous roads in the US
Aside from the thrill and danger, the beauty of the road is the true lure for visitors. The road's website offers "how to" tips, and, when driven properly — and safely — the scenery and overlooks can create magical memories. The road also has a reputation for being "haunted," though it's true that the area was the site of bloodshed during the Civil War. With dragon sculptures and signs along the route, nerds and adventure lovers alike can watch out for their own fire-breathing dragons.
More recently, the Dragon was a prominent backdrop for several movies. "Thunder Road" starred Robert Mitchum as a road-racing moonshiner, and "Two-Lane Blacktop" is renowned as being the only movie starring singer James Taylor as well as Beach Boys drummer Dennis Wilson. Both were shot along the Tail of the Dragon. Half a century ago, the road was not as publicized and much more desolate, but so picturesque that Hollywood sought it out for location shoots.
Getting into the Dragon's Lair is beautiful as well as simple, and can be incorporated into a tour of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Continuing north takes drivers into the artsy and historic Ashville, North Carolina, just a two-hour ride through the Blue Ridge Mountains. It also travels along the highest peaks in eastern North America, many over 5,000 feet in elevation, as well as Mount Mitchell in North Carolina at 6,684 feet, the highest point east of the Mississippi River. And going the opposite direction in Tennessee takes you into prime apple orchard country. Whether visiting for adventure, fun, danger, or the tranquility of nature, the Tail of the Dragon, Great Smoky Mountain Park, and Appalachian range offer some of the East Coast's finest road trips.