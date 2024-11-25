Drive Through The Smokies On A Striking Tennessee Road With Valley Views And Overlooks

The first thing you need to know before embarking on your Foothills Parkway adventure is that the road actually isn't fully completed yet due to the difficult mountain terrain and problems with funding. Currently, the completed portion of the road is broken up into three sections, which together make up about 22.5 miles. The most popular section of the road is the Foothills Parkway Spur, a 4.2-mile section that connects the towns of Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, both of which are known as gateways to the Smokies. However, while popular, this section of the road primarily passes through valleys and doesn't offer the best views.

For the best views, try the Foothills Parkway West; this section of the road runs along the ridgeline and offers fantastic views for 16 miles with plenty of overlooks and stopping points along the way, including the Great Smoky Mountains Overlook, the Gregory Bald Overlook, and the Cumberland Plateau Overlook. If you're up for it, you can also stop at Look Rock and then hike the less-than-one-mile trail up to the tower to experience a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains.

If you happen to be a little further east in Tennessee, near the town of Cosby, then consider taking a drive along the Foothills Parkway East. Although shorter than the western side, East also offers beautiful views and has plenty of scenic overlooks along the way. The two major sections of the road (east and west) are separated by the uncompleted center section, which is not open to cars but is sometimes traversed by hikers and horseback riders.

