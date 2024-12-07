Samantha Brown Suggests This Underrated European City For A Very Affordable Winter Vacation
Europe is full of amazing winter vacation destinations. From Santa's official hometown in Finland and the volcanic hot springs of Iceland to the world-famous ski slopes of the Swiss Alps and Germany's traditional festive markets, a winter vacation in Europe promises picturesque sights, cozy seasonal experiences, and old-world charm.
According to travel pro Samantha Brown, Budapest is one of Europe's best spots to visit during the wintertime. This unbelievably underrated city on the banks of the Danube is a spectacularly beautiful place to visit year-round thanks to its gorgeous Art Nouveau architecture and dramatic castle, but it really comes into its own in the winter. Its incredible thermal baths, warming comfort food, and alternative nightlife make it a fantastic place to explore during the colder, darker months. While visiting Budapest, you'll also find many of the best hidden gem destinations in Hungary.
Brown points out that the cost of exploring the capital of Hungary makes it an incredibly appealing option for an affordable city break in Europe. Budapest offers London vibes at a lower price and stands out as a fun, festive place to visit that won't break the bank.
Sophisticated al fresco bathing and stunning historic architecture in Budapest
The highlight of a trip to Budapest over the winter has to be its magnificent and luxurious thermal baths. Hot springs have been a fundamental part of the city since its foundation and have played a huge role throughout the city's history. Known as the Spa Capital of the World, Budapest is filled with an incredible variety of thermal baths, spas, and outdoor hot springs, from the elegant Rudas Baths to the stunning 20th-century Széchenyi Baths. There is something truly magical about soaking outside in naturally warm, mineral-rich water while the air bites with frost and lights sparkle against the cold night sky.
The city is swimming with gorgeous historic baths, and you could spend an entire trip trying them all. However, there are plenty of other wonderful things to experience in Budapest during the winter. The fairytale turrets and Neo-Romanesque terraces of the Fisherman's Bastion are a stunning sight during a light snowfall, while the exquisite orange and green roof of Saint Matthias Church on Castle Hill is a soaring Gothic masterpiece that conjures up a traditional yuletide ambiance.
Another delightful way to enjoy this beautiful city over the holiday season is to head to St. Stephen's Cathedral in Pest. Not only can you enjoy the Neo-Renaissance glory of this fabulous church (complete with the holy relic of the mummified right hand of Saint Stephen, the first king of Hungary), but during the winter months, there is a fabulous Christmas light show projected onto the basilica's facade after dark.
Budapest's classic European Christmas markets
When the festive season starts, Budapest boasts some of the best Christmas markets in Europe. There are traditional markets across the city where you can eat, drink, and shop to your heart's content. The one in Vörösmarty Square is the largest in the city, with over 100 charming wooden stalls selling artisan crafts, souvenirs, and seasonal delicacies like Hungarian walnut rolls and apricot Kolaches. There are also plenty of smaller markets dotted around the city that provide a more intimate, local experience, like the ones in Òbuda and Erzsébet Square.
Getting into Budapest's seasonal cuisine is also a must for winter visitors. Hungarian Christmas cooking is exceptional, offering a combination of rich, warming paprika-infused soups and stews and decadent sweet treats. Don't miss out on Szegedin goulash, halászlé (Hungarian fish soup), and makos guba, a traditional Hungarian Christmas dessert flavored with poppy seeds.
Finally, no trip to Budapest would be complete without spending time in some of the unique, bizarre, and wonderfully edgy ruin bars that are scattered around Pest. These lively nighttime joints are just as exciting during the winter, and enjoying seasonal cocktails or a mug of mulled wine surrounded by the crumbling ruins of Szimpla Kert or Instant-Fogas is a real treat.