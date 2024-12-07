Samantha Brown Suggests This Underrated European City For A Very Affordable Winter Vacation

Europe is full of amazing winter vacation destinations. From Santa's official hometown in Finland and the volcanic hot springs of Iceland to the world-famous ski slopes of the Swiss Alps and Germany's traditional festive markets, a winter vacation in Europe promises picturesque sights, cozy seasonal experiences, and old-world charm.

According to travel pro Samantha Brown, Budapest is one of Europe's best spots to visit during the wintertime. This unbelievably underrated city on the banks of the Danube is a spectacularly beautiful place to visit year-round thanks to its gorgeous Art Nouveau architecture and dramatic castle, but it really comes into its own in the winter. Its incredible thermal baths, warming comfort food, and alternative nightlife make it a fantastic place to explore during the colder, darker months. While visiting Budapest, you'll also find many of the best hidden gem destinations in Hungary.

Brown points out that the cost of exploring the capital of Hungary makes it an incredibly appealing option for an affordable city break in Europe. Budapest offers London vibes at a lower price and stands out as a fun, festive place to visit that won't break the bank.