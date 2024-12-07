The 'Jewel Of The Maine Mountains' Is A Lake For Year-Round Recreation And Postcard-Worthy Beauty
Maine is a fantastic year-round destination for outdoor lovers. The best time of the year to visit the New England state may vary based on your interests, but it has something for pretty much everyone. Even better, thanks to its easily accessible islands for serene beach vacations and its small cities that feature some of the state's best beaches and food, Maine rewards repeat visits.
Visitors looking for a placid escape to a wooded lake retreat would be advised to head to Rangeley Lake, located in the state's northwest corner. The 6,000-acre body of water, commonly referred to as the "Jewel of the Maine Mountains," is surrounded by trees and sloping hills with mountains in the distance, and its cool, clear waters are filled with salmon, trout, perch, and many other fish species.
A gorgeous nature-immersed getaway, Rangeley Lake offers plenty of camping, kayaking, and hiking opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. The aptly named town of Rangeley sits on the lake's shore and hosts a range of inns, bed and breakfasts, and taverns to cozy up in during the winter months or to eat a good meal in after a day on the water during the summer.
Fishing paradise meets outdoor playground
Rangeley Lake is a scenic backdrop to a premier destination for anglers and outdoor lovers. The lake has a maximum depth of 149 feet and well-oxygenated waters, providing a great habitat for landlocked salmon and brook trout. Fishing hopefuls can launch onto the lake's waters from three public boat docks, including one in Rangeley Lake State Park, the 869-acre plot of land on the lake's southern edge. Using live bait during open water season — whenever the lake isn't covered by a sheet of ice — is prohibited, presenting anglers a fun and rewarding challenge.
Beyond fishing, the surrounding landscape provides plenty of recreational opportunities. Rangeley Lake State Park is a great spot for swimming, boating, and camping, and hikers can explore several trails, including Moose Corridor Trail, a 0.7-mile hike through the forest that starts at the park's entrance. More adventurous hikers can head to the nearby Saddleback Mountain to hike a portion of the Appalachian Trail that winds through the region.
Saddleback Mountain's ski resort is a popular destination for mountain bikers looking for downhill thrills, and bird lovers will want to keep an eye out for the rare and beautiful Bicknell's Thrush and bald eagles that call the territory home.
Rangeley Lake's seasonal adventures
Winter transforms Rangeley into a snow lover's paradise. With at least 200 inches of snowfall annually, the region offers a chance to indulge in plenty of winter activities. Snowmobilers can explore an extensive trail network, with the region's annual Snodeo event in January celebrating the sport with races, family activities, and fireworks. Those looking for a quieter winter outlet can hit the Rangeley Lakes Trail Center to find 35 miles of groomed cross-country ski trails.
Summer brings its own magic to the region. Wild lupine (bluebonnet) plants splash the hill and mountainsides with color, and the deep-green trees that surround the lake provide the dominant tone that such accents complement. Visitors can rent canoes and motorboats to explore the lake's waters and observe its iconic loons while taking in views of Saddleback Mountain in the distance. Autumn is its own spectacle, too, with visitors often opting to head to the 52-mile Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway for breathtaking foliage displays.
Whether you're looking for a high-energy adventure or a quiet retreat in nature, Rangeley Lake delivers in spades, providing visitors and residents alike with memorable experiences for every season.