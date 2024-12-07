The 'Jewel Of The Maine Mountains' Is A Lake For Year-Round Recreation And Postcard-Worthy Beauty

Maine is a fantastic year-round destination for outdoor lovers. The best time of the year to visit the New England state may vary based on your interests, but it has something for pretty much everyone. Even better, thanks to its easily accessible islands for serene beach vacations and its small cities that feature some of the state's best beaches and food, Maine rewards repeat visits.

Visitors looking for a placid escape to a wooded lake retreat would be advised to head to Rangeley Lake, located in the state's northwest corner. The 6,000-acre body of water, commonly referred to as the "Jewel of the Maine Mountains," is surrounded by trees and sloping hills with mountains in the distance, and its cool, clear waters are filled with salmon, trout, perch, and many other fish species.

A gorgeous nature-immersed getaway, Rangeley Lake offers plenty of camping, kayaking, and hiking opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. The aptly named town of Rangeley sits on the lake's shore and hosts a range of inns, bed and breakfasts, and taverns to cozy up in during the winter months or to eat a good meal in after a day on the water during the summer.