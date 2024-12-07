Snorkel One Of The Most Resilient Coral Reefs In This Burgeoning Egyptian Tourist Town
Traveling to some of the most far-flung places around the globe may not be easy, but it's certainly worth it if you're looking for one-of-a-kind experiences. If you love the great outdoors, warm weather, and a fascinating blend of the ancient and modern worlds, you might be surprised to know that Egypt is much more accessible than many travelers think. Although there can be some dangers in visiting Cairo, you can also go there as a stop-over before traveling to Hurghada. This former small fishing village is now a tourist-friendly destination, especially if you love diving, snorkeling, and other water activities.
Hurghada is located along the coast of the Red Sea. Although traveling there from Cairo typically takes a little over five hours by car, several direct flights to Hurghada only take an average of one hour to 90 minutes for very little money. Once you arrive, you're sure to find some gorgeous beaches, a lively town with bustling markets and nightlife, thrilling activities, and, of course, a colorful coral reef considered one of the most climate-resilient in the world.
Hurghada is a fantastic place for history lovers since it is close to several ancient Egyptian sites like the Valley of the Kings. It's also home to some impressive museums, with thousands of artifacts that can't be seen anywhere else in the world. Even though it's not as busy as a major city like Cairo, Hurghada is extremely popular with tourists, so keep that in mind if you're making a booking.
The Great Fringing Reef in Hurghada, perfect for diving
Perhaps the most popular thing to do in Hurghada is to visit the Great Fringing Reef right off the coast. This reef is home to over 1,100 fish species and many more types of marine animals, making it one of the most critical environmental systems on the planet. Thanks to the reef's tolerance for hot climates and climate change, scientists hope it could play a key role in repopulating and healing other reefs worldwide.
Because the Great Fringing Reef is a protected area, there are a lot of rules for diving, and tourists should always observe safety precautions when snorkeling around coral reefs. Many hotels offer convenient diving excursions — don some scuba or snorkeling gear to see schools of colorful fish, coral, and even a few shipwrecks. You can take boat trips to the nearby Giftun Islands and Orange Bay for more snorkeling and swimming, as well as seeing plenty of marine life — including dolphins.
But diving for reefs and shipwrecks isn't the only water activity in Hurghada. Staying at one of the resorts offers the opportunity to take advantage of some pristine beaches. Some beaches belong to the resorts and can cost money to enter. However, each one offers soft sand, clear waters, and even opportunities for watersports, making the entry fee worthwhile. Soma Bay, about an hour from the city, is recommended if you love parasailing or windsurfing. There are also a few water parks in the area, including Makadi Water World in Makadi Bay, Jungle Aqua Park just outside the city, and Sinbad Aqua Park in Hurghada itself.
Take a desert excursion or explore Egyptian culture and history
When you've had your fill of water fun, check out Hurghada's bustling old town center, El Dahar. Here, tourists can find local restaurants and a traditional souk (market) full of shops to buy souvenirs, including copper, leather, spices, and more. A sightseeing tour can easily help you navigate this part of the city. The bazaar is also a fantastic place to find fresh produce and other Egyptian groceries if you're looking to cook for yourself during your stay. At night, Hurghada is alive with music and dancing at local clubs and bars.
If you're a history buff, the Hurghada Museum holds over 2,000 artifacts dating back to different periods, from ancient Egypt to the modern day. And if you haven't gotten your fill of tropical fish while snorkeling, you can visit the Hurghada Grand Aquarium to get a closer view of over 1,200 animals representing around 100 different species.
Hurghada is also a fantastic destination for adventure-seekers in the desert. Several touring companies can take you to ride quad bikes or dune buggies in the desert. Or, take a day trip to Luxor, a city that is about four hours from Hurghada and is home to some of the most ancient ruins in the Nile Valley, including the Valley of the Kings, Valley of the Queens, Karnak Temple, and the Cairo Necropolis. If you plan on a desert excursion there, it's best to choose one that allows you to visit multiple sites (preferably with a knowledgeable guide). A trip to Luxor is one of the best things you can do in the area, according to Rick Steves, who called the place a vibrant Egyptian gem.