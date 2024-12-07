Snorkel One Of The Most Resilient Coral Reefs In This Burgeoning Egyptian Tourist Town

Traveling to some of the most far-flung places around the globe may not be easy, but it's certainly worth it if you're looking for one-of-a-kind experiences. If you love the great outdoors, warm weather, and a fascinating blend of the ancient and modern worlds, you might be surprised to know that Egypt is much more accessible than many travelers think. Although there can be some dangers in visiting Cairo, you can also go there as a stop-over before traveling to Hurghada. This former small fishing village is now a tourist-friendly destination, especially if you love diving, snorkeling, and other water activities.

Hurghada is located along the coast of the Red Sea. Although traveling there from Cairo typically takes a little over five hours by car, several direct flights to Hurghada only take an average of one hour to 90 minutes for very little money. Once you arrive, you're sure to find some gorgeous beaches, a lively town with bustling markets and nightlife, thrilling activities, and, of course, a colorful coral reef considered one of the most climate-resilient in the world.

Hurghada is a fantastic place for history lovers since it is close to several ancient Egyptian sites like the Valley of the Kings. It's also home to some impressive museums, with thousands of artifacts that can't be seen anywhere else in the world. Even though it's not as busy as a major city like Cairo, Hurghada is extremely popular with tourists, so keep that in mind if you're making a booking.