North Carolina's First Established Ski Area Offers Scenic Mountain Fun Just Outside Asheville
Many people travel to Colorado to experience some of the best skiing in the United States. Unfortunately, due to the state's lofty reputation, its ski resorts are often pretty pricey, and travel isn't cheap either, especially if you're bringing your own gear. Thankfully, there are some less expensive — and even closer — options if you live on the East Coast. One such option is to change up your ski season by visiting Cataloochee Ski Area in North Carolina. Originally founded in 1961 to provide local farmers with a job when the winter hit, what started as a way for locals to make a little money has since turned into something much bigger.
While dates vary a little based on the weather from year to year, the park is usually open between November and March and offers up 18 different trails and slopes — the longest running an impressive 3,500 feet — across 50 acres. It provides a wide range of difficulty levels, with 44 percent of the trails aimed at beginners, 39 percent for intermediate skiers and snowboarders, and 17 percent, or three slopes, for the experts out there. For those nervous about riding ski lifts, you can get plenty of practice and still hit the hills by using the ski area's two moving carpets.
You aren't limited to visiting the resort only during the day, either. All of the trails and slopes have lights on them so you can feel confident even after the sun goes down. Night skiing is available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and generally runs between early December and early March.
Alternatives to skiing and snowboarding
While you can visit Cataloochee Ski Area any day they're open, you might be able to save a little money by visiting on their event days. There are times when children under 17 get free lift tickets, military and law enforcement and their families are offered reduced rates, homeschool students get special deals, and more bargains.
In addition to the numerous slopes, there are two terrain parks filled with places to practice different tricks and techniques. Tube World features a series of hills made specifically to tube down. For those who aren't much into skiing and snowboarding, this is the perfect family-friendly adventure. To ride the main hill, tubers need to be at least 42 inches tall; however, there's an area called 'Wee Bowl' that is designed for small children. When you reserve a spot, you get the chance to enjoy the area for 1 hour and 45 minutes. If you like alternative winter sports, snow skates and bikes are also acceptable to ride on the easy and intermediate trails, though snow bikes are only allowed on non-holiday weekdays. However, sledding, tubing, and walking on the slopes are banned, with the exception of designated areas in Tube World.
Cataloochee Ski Area is located about an hour to the west of Asheville, home to a one-of-a-kind arcade that lets your inner child out as you play along with plenty of other places to check out as well. Take a break from the slopes while still enjoying the great outdoors at Dupont State Recreational Forest, for example, an underrated forest with waterfalls, hidden lakes, and silver screen views. And if you head a little to the north of Asheville, you'll find America's highest suspension footbridge in a nature park.