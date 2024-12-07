North Carolina's First Established Ski Area Offers Scenic Mountain Fun Just Outside Asheville

Many people travel to Colorado to experience some of the best skiing in the United States. Unfortunately, due to the state's lofty reputation, its ski resorts are often pretty pricey, and travel isn't cheap either, especially if you're bringing your own gear. Thankfully, there are some less expensive — and even closer — options if you live on the East Coast. One such option is to change up your ski season by visiting Cataloochee Ski Area in North Carolina. Originally founded in 1961 to provide local farmers with a job when the winter hit, what started as a way for locals to make a little money has since turned into something much bigger.

While dates vary a little based on the weather from year to year, the park is usually open between November and March and offers up 18 different trails and slopes — the longest running an impressive 3,500 feet — across 50 acres. It provides a wide range of difficulty levels, with 44 percent of the trails aimed at beginners, 39 percent for intermediate skiers and snowboarders, and 17 percent, or three slopes, for the experts out there. For those nervous about riding ski lifts, you can get plenty of practice and still hit the hills by using the ski area's two moving carpets.

You aren't limited to visiting the resort only during the day, either. All of the trails and slopes have lights on them so you can feel confident even after the sun goes down. Night skiing is available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and generally runs between early December and early March.