An Underrated Forest Near Asheville Offers Waterfalls, Hidden Lakes, And Silver Screen Views
The Blue Ridge Mountains are the stuff of literal legend. Throughout its history, the 480-million-year-old mountain range has inspired all kinds of myths about otherworldly creatures and Bigfoot-esque animals. But while the natural beauty and mysterious allure of the United States' East Coast are often overshadowed by the country's breathtaking Western national parks, you'll find some of the most uniquely gorgeous landscapes and outdoor adventures in this part of the country.
Tucked away roughly 40 miles south of Asheville, North Carolina, DuPont State Recreational Forest is one of the best examples of what the Blue Ridge Mountains have to offer. The sprawling natural sanctuary spans over 10,000 acres and is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering visitors a mix of cascading waterfalls, tranquil lakes, and verdant trails. More than 86 miles of pathways wind through the landscape, making it ideal for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding.
The forest's striking scenery has also garnered it fame on the silver screen, having appeared in films like "The Hunger Games" and "The Last of the Mohicans," adding to the park's cinematic bona fides. From the sound of rushing waterfalls to the stillness of hidden lakes, this incredible forest captures the essence of North Carolina's beauty.
Dupont's waterfalls and scenic lakes
Some of DuPont State Recreational Forest's standout features are its stunning waterfalls, each offering marvelous views and unique experiences. The Triple Falls hike, a one-mile round trip walk that takes visitors by a three-part segmented cascade flowing over wide, rocky ridges, is one of the forest's most popular highlights, partially due to its appearance in "The Hunger Games." Because of the hike's low difficulty, it makes a great outdoor walk for families and those with dogs; just make sure to follow park rules and keep your furry friends on a leash.
From the Triple Falls trailhead, visitors can follow the path to Hooker Falls, known for its photogenic nature and downstream swimming hole. The single, wide cascade that makes up the falls pours North Carolina's Little River into a large basin that hikers often take a dip in during the warm summer months.
Hikers looking to spend some time by more reflective waters can take the 4.6-mile Bridal Veil Falls trail to Lake Julia, the park's largest lake. Great for swimming, fishing, and canoeing, visitors will have to portage their equipment in as the lake isn't accessible by car. Lake Julia is largely without facilities, however, so if you need a spot with some modern amenities, Fawn Lake, another popular swimming option in summer, features picnic tables, a dock, and a gazebo. And while you're on the trail, head to Bridal Veil Falls itself to check out the overhanging ledge featured in "The Last of the Mohicans."
A mountain biking playground
DuPont State Recreational Forest offers more than just breathtaking scenery, and the park's extensive trail system makes it a standout destination for the local mountain biking scene. Ridgeline Loop is a popular beginner-level trail that, while relatively easy, is known for its fast, flowing descent. More advanced riders will want to check out Big Rock Loop, a six-mile ride that takes bikers up to Cedar Rock Mountain, a massive granite dome that provides impeccable views of the valley below.
Mine Mountain Trail starts off with a painful climb but rewards expert-level bikers with a thrill-seeking ride, where speeds of up to 30 mph aren't uncommon, so descend with caution. No matter which one you ride, be sure to keep an eye out for hikers, as most of the trails in the forest are multi-use. Also keep in mind that trail sections leading up to the park's waterfalls are off-limits to bikes.
Considering its lakes, waterfalls, and scenery, the next time you're planning a trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains, it's more than worth adding DuPont State Recreational Forest to your itinerary. And while you're in the area, make sure to take the time to pay a visit to the artsy North Carolina mountain town that has Asheville vibes without the crowds and the cost and explore the breathtaking and underrated Nantahala National Forest, which is known as the Yosemite of the East.