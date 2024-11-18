An Underrated Forest Near Asheville Offers Waterfalls, Hidden Lakes, And Silver Screen Views

The Blue Ridge Mountains are the stuff of literal legend. Throughout its history, the 480-million-year-old mountain range has inspired all kinds of myths about otherworldly creatures and Bigfoot-esque animals. But while the natural beauty and mysterious allure of the United States' East Coast are often overshadowed by the country's breathtaking Western national parks, you'll find some of the most uniquely gorgeous landscapes and outdoor adventures in this part of the country.

Advertisement

Tucked away roughly 40 miles south of Asheville, North Carolina, DuPont State Recreational Forest is one of the best examples of what the Blue Ridge Mountains have to offer. The sprawling natural sanctuary spans over 10,000 acres and is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts, offering visitors a mix of cascading waterfalls, tranquil lakes, and verdant trails. More than 86 miles of pathways wind through the landscape, making it ideal for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding.

The forest's striking scenery has also garnered it fame on the silver screen, having appeared in films like "The Hunger Games" and "The Last of the Mohicans," adding to the park's cinematic bona fides. From the sound of rushing waterfalls to the stillness of hidden lakes, this incredible forest captures the essence of North Carolina's beauty.

Advertisement