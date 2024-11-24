Dare To Walk America's Highest Suspension Footbridge At This Nature Park In North Carolina
When you think of adrenaline-packed adventures, North Carolina probably doesn't top your list. You're more likely picturing a ride on America's fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster or embarking on a thrilling, nearly impossible hike. But you'd be surprised to know that North Carolina is not all sweet tea and Southern charm. Just 75 miles north of Asheville, Grandfather Mountain dares you to test your nerves on the Mile High Swinging Bridge, the highest suspension footbridge in the U.S. at 5,280 feet above sea level.
If you're in Banner Elk, one of America's most underrated fall foliage spots, skipping this detour would be a rookie mistake. Built in 1952, the bridge links Linville Peak to a rocky outcrop. While the thought of crossing a bridge this high might make you nervous, the breathtaking reward makes it all worthwhile. It offers unbeatable views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the surrounding greenery — your Instagram grid will practically beg for the photos. On a clear day, you might even catch a glimpse of the Charlotte skyline 90 miles away. But, surprisingly, cloudy weather makes the experience even cooler, literally putting you eye level with the clouds and making you feel as though you're flying. Either way, you'll be treated to a panorama you won't forget — assuming you don't spend the whole walk staring at your feet, of course.
If the idea of crossing the Mile High Swinging Bridge still makes you feel weak in the knees, there's actually very little reason to be skittish. Sturdy and safe even for those with limited mobility, it's a dare even the faint-hearted can accept. So, while others chase overrated thrills, you can claim bragging rights for conquering one of North Carolina's best-kept secrets. Plus, how often do you get to tell people you've walked a mile above sea level?
The Mile High Swinging Bridge was designed for a variety of visitors
The Mile High Swinging Bridge isn't just a marvel of engineering — it's got a surprisingly wholesome backstory, too. Hugh Morton, a conservationist and photographer, built the bridge to help his grandmother, who struggled with mobility, take in the jaw-dropping views. If Granny Morton could stroll across, so can you. And don't let the name intimidate you — this bridge barely swings anymore. A 1999 upgrade swapped the original materials for solid galvanized steel, so it's more stable than scary. And about that "mile-high" label? Don't take it literally. Though the bridge truly is over a mile above sea level, the ground below isn't nearly as far away.
@wanderlustwithlisa
Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina – views from the Mile High Swinging Bridge 😍 #travelblogger #visitnc #northcarolina
After all these years, accessibility is still baked into the structure's DNA. Wheelchair users can easily cross the bridge thanks to a nearby elevator and shuttle service. For everyone else, getting there means driving up Grandfather Mountain, which is as scenic as it sounds. There's an entrance fee — $20 to $30 for adults, depending on the season, and $9 to $10 for children — but you're getting a lot for your money. Besides the bridge, your ticket includes Grandfather Mountain's hiking trails, a nature museum, and animal habitats where you can meet bears, otters, and more.
If you're expecting a terrifying, swing-for-your-life ordeal, prepare to be disappointed (or relieved). This bridge is all about the views, the history, and the extras. Whether you're soaking up the scenery or snapping pics, Grandfather Mountain delivers the kind of adventure you didn't know North Carolina had in it.