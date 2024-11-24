Dare To Walk America's Highest Suspension Footbridge At This Nature Park In North Carolina

When you think of adrenaline-packed adventures, North Carolina probably doesn't top your list. You're more likely picturing a ride on America's fastest and steepest hybrid roller coaster or embarking on a thrilling, nearly impossible hike. But you'd be surprised to know that North Carolina is not all sweet tea and Southern charm. Just 75 miles north of Asheville, Grandfather Mountain dares you to test your nerves on the Mile High Swinging Bridge, the highest suspension footbridge in the U.S. at 5,280 feet above sea level.

Advertisement

If you're in Banner Elk, one of America's most underrated fall foliage spots, skipping this detour would be a rookie mistake. Built in 1952, the bridge links Linville Peak to a rocky outcrop. While the thought of crossing a bridge this high might make you nervous, the breathtaking reward makes it all worthwhile. It offers unbeatable views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the surrounding greenery — your Instagram grid will practically beg for the photos. On a clear day, you might even catch a glimpse of the Charlotte skyline 90 miles away. But, surprisingly, cloudy weather makes the experience even cooler, literally putting you eye level with the clouds and making you feel as though you're flying. Either way, you'll be treated to a panorama you won't forget — assuming you don't spend the whole walk staring at your feet, of course.

Advertisement

If the idea of crossing the Mile High Swinging Bridge still makes you feel weak in the knees, there's actually very little reason to be skittish. Sturdy and safe even for those with limited mobility, it's a dare even the faint-hearted can accept. So, while others chase overrated thrills, you can claim bragging rights for conquering one of North Carolina's best-kept secrets. Plus, how often do you get to tell people you've walked a mile above sea level?