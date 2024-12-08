These Cheap Lodging Options Are Europe's Best-Kept Secret For Safe Solo Travel, Per Rick Steves
While the modern world has made traveling easier and safer in countless ways, it has also arguably removed much of the romance around the act of travel itself. Technological advances like GPS on our phones and high-definition images of pretty much any place in the world have eliminated much of the mystery and sense of discovery that travelers traditionally experienced when arriving in a place for the first time. Similarly, the boom of the travel industry over the last half-century has led to many destinations transforming into overpriced tourist centers at the expense of local people and cultures.
However, according to Rick Steves, an expert in European travel, there are still some places that offer affordable and safe accommodation to travelers while avoiding the over-commercialization of historic destinations. While Steves says not to take travel review site ratings at face value, you should consider staying in an off-the-radar convent for an ultimately unique experience.
Covenants, monasteries, and abbeys across the continent offer fantastic accommodation in some of the most gorgeous historic buildings you could imagine. On his website, Steves recalls a visit to Europe in the 1970s, when he was unable to find an available bed in a hostel dormitory. Staff suggested a local convent, and despite his misgivings, a desperate Steves sought it out. He says, "I wondered if I was signing myself up for draconian curfews, spartan accommodations, and Mass at dawn ... it turned out to be a beautiful, warmly welcoming, and deeply restful experience."
The benefits of staying at a monastery or convent
While Steves has his most and least favorite places to visit in Europe, you need good lodgings wherever you go. Though these convent hostels were originally intended for pilgrims, Steves claims these accommodations continue to offer excellent options for travelers today, with typically no religious prerequisite required. "It was austere compared to any hotel, but it had everything I needed, was exquisitely clean, and didn't require so much as a bedside prayer," he recalls.
Many convents, monasteries, and abbeys also offer home-cooked meals and a range of other offerings, including laundry, garden walks, and religious services for those who want them. Such places are also known for being serene and safe places to stay where you can disconnect with modern life and take things at your own pace while enjoying local history, flora, and fauna. Steves also notes the unexpected opulence of staying in a convent, like waking to the sound of nuns singing together in prayer and sleeping under historic religious art.
Finding monastery, convent, and abbey stays in Europe
These places are very common in Spain and Italy. Finding your own perfect monastery, convent, or abbey stay is easy and stress-free, as several online resources are available to assist travelers with their search. Steves recommends the website Monastery Stays, which allows you to search for religious accommodation the same way you would for a bed and breakfast or a hotel. Paradors of Spain also lists other historical sites, including castles and palaces. Meanwhile, some websites, such as St. Patrick's Catholic American Parish in Rome, specialize in assisting international travelers and offer many options.
Steves suggests using these platforms to find a stay that is suitable for your price range. Though they are typically cheap, there are some that offer luxury experiences for hundreds of dollars a night, such as the Casa di Santa Brigida in Rome. It's also important to scour listings for any rules you may be expected to follow. For less commercial offerings, strict check-in times and curfews are enforced. Nevertheless, these establishments offer some of the finest affordable lodging in historic Spanish cities like Toledo, Ávila, and Arcos de la Frontera. Even if you don't stay in one of these unique offerings on your European getaway, the best place to kick off your vacation to Italy is Rome.