These Cheap Lodging Options Are Europe's Best-Kept Secret For Safe Solo Travel, Per Rick Steves

While the modern world has made traveling easier and safer in countless ways, it has also arguably removed much of the romance around the act of travel itself. Technological advances like GPS on our phones and high-definition images of pretty much any place in the world have eliminated much of the mystery and sense of discovery that travelers traditionally experienced when arriving in a place for the first time. Similarly, the boom of the travel industry over the last half-century has led to many destinations transforming into overpriced tourist centers at the expense of local people and cultures.

However, according to Rick Steves, an expert in European travel, there are still some places that offer affordable and safe accommodation to travelers while avoiding the over-commercialization of historic destinations. While Steves says not to take travel review site ratings at face value, you should consider staying in an off-the-radar convent for an ultimately unique experience.

Covenants, monasteries, and abbeys across the continent offer fantastic accommodation in some of the most gorgeous historic buildings you could imagine. On his website, Steves recalls a visit to Europe in the 1970s, when he was unable to find an available bed in a hostel dormitory. Staff suggested a local convent, and despite his misgivings, a desperate Steves sought it out. He says, "I wondered if I was signing myself up for draconian curfews, spartan accommodations, and Mass at dawn ... it turned out to be a beautiful, warmly welcoming, and deeply restful experience."