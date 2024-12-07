An Underrated Pit Stop In Connecticut Will Leave You With A Full Belly And A Good Book

While Connecticut has certainly garnered the reputation of being a "drive-through" state on most road trips across New England and the Northeastern United States, there's a charming neighborhood restaurant at the northern tip of the state that will make hungry drivers want to take an exit off the highway. Road trip explorers, bookworms, and readers of all kinds will discover a pit stop that offers a unique parting gift to its dining customers: free books. Traveler Food and Books, or the Traveler Restaurant, is a family-style diner off Highway 84 between Union, Connecticut, and Sturbridge, Massachusetts, just south of the state line. It's perfect for a pit stop on a road trip or a visit after you spend a long day enjoying Connecticut's great hiking spots.

The restaurant has a very simple and practical deal for each dining customer. With every meal purchased at Traveler, customers can select (and take home) up to three books from the restaurant's immense collection. The books are shelved both downstairs between tables of the restaurant and in their upstairs and basement libraries. Some books are free with a meal while others are for sale, but all the restaurant's shelves are available for browsing during business hours.