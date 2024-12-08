Take An Open Air Winter Sleigh Ride To This Charming Cabin Restaurant In Colorado

While Colorado is famed for having the best skiing in the U.S., its dining scene also deserves to be in the spotlight. For one of the most unique experiences, book dinner at Zach's Cabin, which is tucked into the ski slopes of Beaver Creek, the luxurious and less-crowded alternative to Vail and Aspen. The journey there sets the stage for a special evening. You will board an open-air sleigh hauled by snowcat machines for a 15-minute ride to the cozy cabin glowing in the snowy night. The restaurant is warm and inviting, with a pitched roof, panoramic windows, antler chandeliers hanging from the cathedral-like ceiling, and a dining room anchored by a massive stone fireplace. The Alsatian-inspired menu complements the snug surroundings with a sophisticated take on hearty mountain cuisine.

Zach's Cabin only serves dinner to the public during the winter season and is open Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The sleigh ride to Zach's Cabin departs from the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch at the base of the mountain, which is about a 30-mile drive from the Eagle County Regional Airport. Due to the popularity of the restaurant, reservations are required for the sleigh ride and dinner.