Take An Open Air Winter Sleigh Ride To This Charming Cabin Restaurant In Colorado
While Colorado is famed for having the best skiing in the U.S., its dining scene also deserves to be in the spotlight. For one of the most unique experiences, book dinner at Zach's Cabin, which is tucked into the ski slopes of Beaver Creek, the luxurious and less-crowded alternative to Vail and Aspen. The journey there sets the stage for a special evening. You will board an open-air sleigh hauled by snowcat machines for a 15-minute ride to the cozy cabin glowing in the snowy night. The restaurant is warm and inviting, with a pitched roof, panoramic windows, antler chandeliers hanging from the cathedral-like ceiling, and a dining room anchored by a massive stone fireplace. The Alsatian-inspired menu complements the snug surroundings with a sophisticated take on hearty mountain cuisine.
Zach's Cabin only serves dinner to the public during the winter season and is open Thursday through Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The sleigh ride to Zach's Cabin departs from the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch at the base of the mountain, which is about a 30-mile drive from the Eagle County Regional Airport. Due to the popularity of the restaurant, reservations are required for the sleigh ride and dinner.
Dining at Zach's Cabin
Whether you're planning a romantic couple's dinner or a family gathering, Zach's Cabin is the perfect place to enjoy an upscale winter meal. Once you've been seated in the chic, rustic dining room, start off the night with indulgent bites and appetizers, like gruyere gougéres, elk carpaccio, alpine cheese fondue, or tartare and caviar. Afterward, tuck into tasty entrées from smoked local elk loin and coq au vin to a decadent butter-poached lobster tail. Oenophiles will be happy here; for the last 15 years, Zach's Cabin has received the Wine Spectator Best Of Award of Excellence. Cap off the extraordinary evening with comforting desserts, including s'mores pie and bread pudding.
The luxury experience at Zach's Cabin justifies the high price. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "The sleigh ride was an interesting alternative way to experience the ski slopes." Although Beaver Creek is often overshadowed by popular ski resorts like Vail and Aspen, this luxurious village promises world-class skiing, five-star hotels, and truly unforgettable dining. Continue your adventures with these ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.