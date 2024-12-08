Visit This Overgrown Irish Castle On An Island In The Middle Of Gorgeous Lough Key
The gorgeous, green island of Ireland is filled with stunning castles and ancient fortifications, from the craggy remnants of Dunluce Castle near the Giant's Causeway to the elegant splendor of the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary. With around 30,000 castles still standing, either as majestic ruins or as charming luxury castle hotels, Ireland is a fabulous place for history lovers. Although it is the worst place to visit in Ireland, according to Rick Steves, many travelers searching for crumbling fortresses in Ireland head to kiss the Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle. However, there's an exquisite, overgrown castle on an island in County Roscommon that is remarkably underrated and is one of the most beautiful historic sites in the country.
McDermott's Castle lies in the middle of Lough Key, just outside the town of Boyle, in the northwest of the Republic of Ireland. The lough is stunningly beautiful, a picture-perfect body of crystal-clear water surrounded by forest and dotted with over 30 rocky islands. The somewhat unimaginatively named Castle Island is home to the moss and ivy-covered remains of McDermott's Castle. Although there has been a castle on the island since the 12th century, the current structure was built mainly in the 19th century, designed by the architect John Nash as a summer house in the Gothic Revival style. However, there are remnants and archaeological evidence of buildings and fortifications that go back across the centuries. This only backs up the site's historical importance and all the myths and legends attached to it.
McDremmot's Castle: A site of kings and tragic tales
The spectacular visuals of McDermott's Castle make it one of the best hidden fairytale castles in Europe, but much of its magic is in the history, myth, and legend surrounding it. According to the earliest existing records of the castle, it was the seat of the Mac Diarmada, the ancient kings of Connacht. Burned down at the end of the 12th century, the castle was rebuilt in the 13th and remained a vital strategic fortress for over 300 years.
The castle also has a bleaker, sadder, more poignant side to its mythic past, which matches its ambiance of picturesque decrepitude and fallen grandeur. A local legend tells the story of Úna Bhán, one of the daughters of the Mac Diarmada family who fell in love with a peasant boy, a tale of star-crossed lovers worthy of Romeo and Juliet. Her father imprisoned her on the island to prevent them from seeing each other, so her lover tried to swim across Lough Key to be with her. He drowned in the icy waters, and she was overcome with grief and died as well. Their bodies were buried together somewhere on the island, and two trees grew intertwined from their graves, a symbol of their tragic love.
How to visit McDermott's Castle
McDermott's Castle and Lough Key are part of the Lough Key Park and Estate, which is open year-round to the public. The castle itself is privately owned — in fact, it was actually up for sale back in 2018! This means that exploring the ruins and the 0.57 acre island is a little tricky. It isn't a straightforward tourist attraction with an entrance fee and a guidebook, but it is still possible to get up close to this evocative fortress and immerse yourself in the world of the ancient kings of Connacht.
There are several Lough Key boat tours every day that take you around the gorgeous lake and up to the island and castle itself, or you can hire a rowing boat for a more DIY experience. Sadly, the fragile state of the ruins means docking and exploring the island on foot is not permitted, but you can get a wonderful view of all sides from the water.
There are plenty of other exciting things to see and do in the area, including a variety of excellent hiking trails through bluebell woods and along the edge of Lough Key, a peculiar Fairy Bridge, and the Lough Key Forest and Activity Park. This park is a great spot for families to include as part of their Irish adventure, as it includes the Adventure Play Kingdom, outdoor Treasure Trail, and the bizarre and innovative Quests of the Boda Borg.