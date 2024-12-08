Visit This Overgrown Irish Castle On An Island In The Middle Of Gorgeous Lough Key

The gorgeous, green island of Ireland is filled with stunning castles and ancient fortifications, from the craggy remnants of Dunluce Castle near the Giant's Causeway to the elegant splendor of the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary. With around 30,000 castles still standing, either as majestic ruins or as charming luxury castle hotels, Ireland is a fabulous place for history lovers. Although it is the worst place to visit in Ireland, according to Rick Steves, many travelers searching for crumbling fortresses in Ireland head to kiss the Blarney Stone at Blarney Castle. However, there's an exquisite, overgrown castle on an island in County Roscommon that is remarkably underrated and is one of the most beautiful historic sites in the country.

McDermott's Castle lies in the middle of Lough Key, just outside the town of Boyle, in the northwest of the Republic of Ireland. The lough is stunningly beautiful, a picture-perfect body of crystal-clear water surrounded by forest and dotted with over 30 rocky islands. The somewhat unimaginatively named Castle Island is home to the moss and ivy-covered remains of McDermott's Castle. Although there has been a castle on the island since the 12th century, the current structure was built mainly in the 19th century, designed by the architect John Nash as a summer house in the Gothic Revival style. However, there are remnants and archaeological evidence of buildings and fortifications that go back across the centuries. This only backs up the site's historical importance and all the myths and legends attached to it.