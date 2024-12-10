The Sneaky Trick To Get The Best Price On Broadway Tickets When Visiting New York City
New York: the city of bright lights, crowded streets, and overpriced everything. Every day, tourists flock there for all sorts of reasons. Some take the predictable route and find themselves posing for selfies in Times Square. Art lovers make a beeline for MoMA before bragging about discovering one of NYC's underrated museums. Others might just want to experience the chaos of the subway firsthand. But for theater buffs, it's all about Broadway.
For those who can belt out "Wicked" in their sleep, catching a show (or five) is non-negotiable. The only problem? Broadway tickets cost a small fortune. According to The Broadway League, the average ticket price in 2022-23 was $161.20 — a number that could make anyone clutch their Playbill to their chest. Of course, you don't need to break the bank if you're flexible and resourceful. By not being picky, you can score affordable seats — starting with choosing a weekday show.
It only takes a quick Google search to discover that scoring affordable Broadway tickets isn't rocket science — but it does take some strategy. Lotteries are a classic choice; join a couple, hope the theater gods smile on you, and you may pay only $30 to $40 per ticket if you're lucky. You don't get to pick your seats, though, so enjoy rolling the dice. If you want or need more control, there's the "rush" ticket option: same-day tickets available at the box office, which are leftovers from the planners of the world who bought in advance. But if both approaches sound like too much hassle, here's a pro tip from Reddit's r/Broadway: Hit up weekday shows. "The best way to spend less is to pick a ticket for a Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday show and go directly to the box office (saving fees)," those in the know suggested. In short, skip the weekend crowds, free up your midweek availability, and score your Broadway fix for a fraction of the price.
If you can stand to stand, you can also save big
If you're dead set on a specific show or are planning your very first Broadway experience, standing-room tickets might not be the best fit. But if your goal is to save big and cram in as many shows as humanly possible during your visit, standing-room tickets could be your new best friend. Only available when a show is sold out, standing-room spots are perfect for popular productions. Yes, you'll be on your feet for over an hour or two, but hey, if you're there for the show and not the seat, who cares?
One r/Broadway fan put it best: "It's not for everyone but it's a lot of times a great option for people to get cheaper tickets and usually a great view. I actually prefer standing room a lot of the times cause it guarantees that I won't have someone's head blocking my view! It also gives me the chance to dance slightly to the music if it's particularly upbeat." See? You're getting an unobstructed view and a chance to groove. It's not that bad!
And sometimes, the simplest tactic works best: Just ask. You never know what could happen just by being bold. "Just go up and say 'hi, I have $40 to spend on a ticket, do you have anything at that price?' The worst likely outcome is that they say no," another Reddit user said. "The best is that you get some awesome orphan seat because $40 and someone there is better than $0 and it's empty." It's a gutsy move, but Broadway doesn't reward the timid. Between standing, dancing, and shamelessly asking for deals, you can catch shows left and right without emptying your wallet. A win for both your inner theater nerd and your budget.