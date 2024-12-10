The Sneaky Trick To Get The Best Price On Broadway Tickets When Visiting New York City

If you're dead set on a specific show or are planning your very first Broadway experience, standing-room tickets might not be the best fit. But if your goal is to save big and cram in as many shows as humanly possible during your visit, standing-room tickets could be your new best friend. Only available when a show is sold out, standing-room spots are perfect for popular productions. Yes, you'll be on your feet for over an hour or two, but hey, if you're there for the show and not the seat, who cares?

One r/Broadway fan put it best: "It's not for everyone but it's a lot of times a great option for people to get cheaper tickets and usually a great view. I actually prefer standing room a lot of the times cause it guarantees that I won't have someone's head blocking my view! It also gives me the chance to dance slightly to the music if it's particularly upbeat." See? You're getting an unobstructed view and a chance to groove. It's not that bad!

And sometimes, the simplest tactic works best: Just ask. You never know what could happen just by being bold. "Just go up and say 'hi, I have $40 to spend on a ticket, do you have anything at that price?' The worst likely outcome is that they say no," another Reddit user said. "The best is that you get some awesome orphan seat because $40 and someone there is better than $0 and it's empty." It's a gutsy move, but Broadway doesn't reward the timid. Between standing, dancing, and shamelessly asking for deals, you can catch shows left and right without emptying your wallet. A win for both your inner theater nerd and your budget.