Avoid Crowds Of The MoMA And Met For These Underrated But Just As Memorable NYC Museums

New York City may not count the highest number of museums of any city in the world, but it arguably boasts the most famous. The Met, MoMA, Guggenheim, Whitney, and Museum of Natural History are names recognized by nearly everyone, if only for their appearances in movies and television, be it "Night at the Museum," "When Harry Met Sally," or "Sex and the City." Unfortunately, the glare of the spotlight on these high rollers has blinded many visitors to the plethora of other great museums in the city, especially outside Manhattan. The turbo-boosts sparked by influencers has ballooned the crowds at the big names even further, forcing art lovers to fight for even a twinkle of van Gogh's "The Starry Night."

The good news is they don't have to. That's because these high-profile museums represent only a sliver of the more than 170 in New York City. At most of the others, visitors can find a far more intimate relationship, free of jostling and jockeying, with the exhibits and displays. Many also introduce people to new neighborhoods they might not otherwise visit, especially those in the outer boroughs. That's key to crafting a memorable experience, and science backs it up. As Dr. Laurie Santos, Yale professor, told GQ magazine, "Novel things capture our attention ... you're more likely to notice things and be present." Here are five under-the-radar museums that are easy to reach with this visitor's guide to New York City's chaotic subway system.

