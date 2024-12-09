JFK Or LaGuardia: Which New York City Airport Is Truly The Best?
The Concrete Jungle might be where dreams are made, but deciding how to get there and home is a nightmare. If you've traveled to New York City, planning your trip is all the rage, but choosing between John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) or LaGuardia Airport (LGA) might give you pause. After all, it's not like you're choosing one of the best small airports in America. The ones by the popular boroughs are busy ports and a bit of a commute from the Big Apple. Depending on your mode of transportation, both airports are about 30 to 45 minutes away from Times Square. LGA is the closer option, but since the journey to NYC isn't much different, choosing where to fly to and from will be more tailored to your specific needs as a flyer.
Some questions to ask yourself are: Are you flying international or domestic? Are you taking a rideshare or public transportation to and from the airport? Are you a luxury traveler or a budget traveler? If you can answer these questions, deciding on your arrival and departure station will be half the headache, and you'll be well on your way to the City That Never Sleeps.
The main pros and cons
When choosing your flight, it's important to look at the pros and cons of each airport, so you can weigh your options. For starters, JFK is a bigger airport than LGA by about 4,000 acres, according to Baruch College in 2017. So, while JFK is the busiest in the city, it allows a lot more air traffic, especially internationally. However, in 2022, LGA redeveloped its Terminal C in a $4 billion project, opening 37 new gates and a Delta Sky Club, easily competing with some of JFK's amenities like the TWA hotel. With a rooftop pool and Twister room, it could be added to the list of bizarre attractions in airports around the world.
While JFK's size has benefits, some of its shortcomings — such as being one of the U.S. airports with high reports of lost luggage – can put a major damper on a traveler's trip. It also is a bit farther of a commute, but it does have a direct AirTrain to the subway, whereas LGA is 10 to 20 minutes closer and has a public bus service (M60 and Q70) that will lead you to the city. Due to LGA not having an AirTrain, it is a bit tougher to switch terminals should you have a layover at LGA.
The public's verdict
Despite the pros and cons of each airport, of course, the public has subjective experiences and opinions about which they feel is best to go to — there's even a Reddit board dedicated to it. Some say that JFK is better for international travel, whereas LGA is better for domestic flights. However, a glance at the Reddit board and you'll find that LGA is, by far, the clear winner. Travelers rave about the renovated terminal and the affordable public transit into the city. One Redditor even said the staff was more pleasant.
If you ask a pilot, they might have different feelings. One New York-based captain wrote in a blog that JFK is his favorite airport (and it might be in part because of TWA's steamy rooftop pool). The pilot acknowledged that JFK isn't perfect, but the cost of flights, options for flights, and consistency of on-time flights make his opinion different from the average consumer.
Your decision is solely your choice and based on how and why you travel. Whether it's on the company's card or to visit some friends, all tarmacs lead to the Empire City.