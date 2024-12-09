JFK Or LaGuardia: Which New York City Airport Is Truly The Best?

The Concrete Jungle might be where dreams are made, but deciding how to get there and home is a nightmare. If you've traveled to New York City, planning your trip is all the rage, but choosing between John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) or LaGuardia Airport (LGA) might give you pause. After all, it's not like you're choosing one of the best small airports in America. The ones by the popular boroughs are busy ports and a bit of a commute from the Big Apple. Depending on your mode of transportation, both airports are about 30 to 45 minutes away from Times Square. LGA is the closer option, but since the journey to NYC isn't much different, choosing where to fly to and from will be more tailored to your specific needs as a flyer.

Some questions to ask yourself are: Are you flying international or domestic? Are you taking a rideshare or public transportation to and from the airport? Are you a luxury traveler or a budget traveler? If you can answer these questions, deciding on your arrival and departure station will be half the headache, and you'll be well on your way to the City That Never Sleeps.