One Of The Best Small Airports In America Is On The East Coast

Sometimes, the best airport for your trip may be a huge one with a ton of amenities and a staggering number of flights. However, bigger airports have a lot more traffic, massive crowds, and really long walks to your gate. You may use every airport hack to get through TSA quickly and do everything you can to make yourself more comfortable while traveling, but it's just exhausting. A smaller airport can be a much more relaxing experience.

Advertisement

One such spot is the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) in Rochester, New York, which is listed on USA Today's 10 Best Small Airports in 2024. This is the second consecutive year the airport has been featured on the list, moving from No. 10 to No. 7. Their reasons for voting for Rochester include a Legacy Mural inspired by the life of local abolitionist Frederick Douglass (for whom the airport was named in 2020), improved security checkpoints, and a beautiful canopy made of solar panels, fabric, and glass. Over 2.6 million passengers went through this airport in 2023, the highest number in more than 15 years.

The airport may be small, but it is not short on amenities. In the parking area, there are lights that allow you to see which spaces are open and which are not, while the airport itself has a variety of food and beverage options. It is a 10-minute drive from the town itself, and there are some art and interactive installations, as well as an emphasis on accessibility. This is the perfect airport to use for vacations and ski trips to Upstate New York and the Finger Lakes Region.

Advertisement