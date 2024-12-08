The Striking And Underrated State Park Best Known As Texas' Less Crowded Grand Canyon

Texas is a place that prides itself on its size. After all, the unofficial state motto is "Everything is bigger in Texas," and a visit to the gargantuan state proves just how true this statement often is. At 268,820 square miles, it's only behind Alaska when it comes to total area, and within this sweeping scope of territory are some natural wonders that fly well under the national radar.

One such gem is Palo Duro Canyon, which is the second largest in the U.S., after Arizona's more famous Grand Canyon. Sliced into the vast scrubland of the Texas Panhandle near the city of Amarillo, this striking ravine goes on for 120 miles and is 800 feet deep in spots.

The vivid hues of the mesas, pinnacles, rock towers, and canyon walls reflect 240 million years of geological layers, and, best of all, 30,000 acres of the canyon is contained within the Palo Duro Canyon State Park. This gorgeous reserve features campsites, hiking and biking trails, equestrian paths, picnic areas, geocaches, and more. This makes Palo Duro Canyon — along with one of the country's least-visited national parks — a must-see destination for anyone keen to explore Texas' wide-open west.