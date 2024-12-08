Maine's Quirky Pedestrian Bridge Is A Charming Photo Spot With A Unique Design & Gorgeous Views

The town of York and the Wiggly Bridge are just a few miles off of Interstate 95 and could be worked easily into a day trip to other northern New England attractions. Local visitors recommend taking route 1A to Lilac Lane, where limited parking is available for the trails just a short walk from the bridge itself.

Upon taking the short, fun trail to the bridge, you'll be greeted by a gravel causeway path bisecting the two converging bodies of water — this is the spot that takes visitors to the bridge. The Wiggly Bridge spans only 75 feet from end to end, making it the smallest suspension bridge in the U.S. (certainly lengths away from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, one of America's longest cable-stay bridges).

Once crossed, it will connect you to an additional set of scenic walking trails to continue your journey through the beginnings of a centuries-old town. The origins of the bridge can be traced back to a company that owned a nearby mill around the 1930s. Locals make every effort to maintain the bridge and keep it in good condition. It now stands as an ode to history and a modern-day landmark in York.