Maine's Quirky Pedestrian Bridge Is A Charming Photo Spot With A Unique Design & Gorgeous Views
The state of Maine is known for its tall, lush pine trees and fantastic landscapes. But there is one unique attraction, in particular, that shows off the most beautiful features of Maine in a very wiggly way. The small town of York on Maine's vast Atlantic coastline offers a charming beach town vibe and countless stunning vistas along its waterways. York, Maine, also has a variety of walking trails that take you through the town and along York Harbor. One specific trail leads you to a pedestrian bridge with a very unique location and design.
Within the nature preserve of Steedman Woods, a trail at the intersection of York River and Barrells Millpond will bring you to a one-of-a-kind overpass called the "Wiggly Bridge." This green wiggly bridge takes pedestrians across the flow of the pond and the Barrell Mill Pond Dam. Wiggly Bridge is a charming architectural oddity that will have you stopping for photos to capture all the beauty surrounding it.
Finding the Wiggly Bridge
The town of York and the Wiggly Bridge are just a few miles off of Interstate 95 and could be worked easily into a day trip to other northern New England attractions. Local visitors recommend taking route 1A to Lilac Lane, where limited parking is available for the trails just a short walk from the bridge itself.
Upon taking the short, fun trail to the bridge, you'll be greeted by a gravel causeway path bisecting the two converging bodies of water — this is the spot that takes visitors to the bridge. The Wiggly Bridge spans only 75 feet from end to end, making it the smallest suspension bridge in the U.S. (certainly lengths away from the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, one of America's longest cable-stay bridges).
Once crossed, it will connect you to an additional set of scenic walking trails to continue your journey through the beginnings of a centuries-old town. The origins of the bridge can be traced back to a company that owned a nearby mill around the 1930s. Locals make every effort to maintain the bridge and keep it in good condition. It now stands as an ode to history and a modern-day landmark in York.
One of a kind photo opportunity
A bridge this size rarely sits between a pond and a river, making for a unique photo opportunity for travelers and quirky landmark aficionados. The bridge's unique location and condition have helped make it a great photo spot for visitors from all over. Its wiggle is infectious with kids and gives the sensation that you're floating as you cross from one side to the other. Pro-tip for kids: A light jump on the bridge adds to its wiggle!
The bridge's 360-degree panoramic views of York River and Barrells Millpond are on full display for your camera. Visitors are often seen framing themselves between the bridge's suspension cables or capturing the beauty of the waterways in their photo backgrounds. Whatever angle you choose to showcase the Wiggly Bridge, there's no lack of natural beauty at this unique destination on the idyllic coast of Maine. The best time of year to visit Maine depends on your interests, but the bridge itself is lovely and wiggly year-round. For more adventure, check out the 14 most breathtaking national and state parks on the East Coast.