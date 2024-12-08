Here's How Much You Should Really Be Tipping The Hotel Valet
Tipping culture has gotten out of control. We're all aware of this. While you may be bristling at the tip screen in places like an ice cream shop or a store where you simply buy a bag of candy, there are some places where it's still expected and deserved. Think about it like this: If the service is something you're saved from doing yourself, like a server bringing food directly to you, a maid cleaning your hotel room, or a hotel valet parking your car (let alone if you ask them to give it a wash when that's available), it's the right place to tip. Still, it's hard to know what the appropriate amount is.
If a hotel valet parks your car, the expected tip is between $3 and $5 dollars. It should be given when the car is returned to you, not when you drop it off. That said, if the valet performs a special service or you have a great rapport with them, you can give more. This applies even if parking is included in your hotel price or if you happen to be on a business trip and your company is paying for your room and parking. A car is often one of the biggest purchases we make — having someone take care of it for you, save you the trouble of finding a place to park yourself, and return it to you in good condition is worth a few dollars (this is especially true when trying to find parking in the worst American cities like New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.).
Tipping culture in hotels
While you might think driving cars in and out of the parking lot is an easy job, you're mistaken. Valets have to stand outside hotels whether it's sunny and lovely, raining cats and dogs, or snowing enough to make a fort. They get you inside to reception quickly, and that's especially important if you have a meeting or an appointment coming up. They are responsible for expensive cars and often have to deal with ... difficult customers. If they do a great job, give more if you can, but if not, the standard tip, a compliment, and a nice thank you to their boss (mentioning them by name) is wonderful.
It's a good idea to factor tips into your budget when booking a hotel. In addition to your valet, you should be tipping housekeeping, generally between $2 and $3 a day or $5 if it's a four or five-star hotel. (Add more if you've left a mess or if several people are staying in your room.) If you use the services of a bellman, a dollar or two per bag should suffice(unless it's extraordinarily heavy), and shuttle drivers should get around $5 per person, with another dollar for each bag. If you're lucky enough to stay in a hotel with a butler's service, between $10 and $15 is a good tip. Finally, you should tip on room service if there is no service charge. Feel free to add to it if you request anything special, though. Even tipping at all-inclusive resorts, a little goes a long way.