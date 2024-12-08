Here's How Much You Should Really Be Tipping The Hotel Valet

Tipping culture has gotten out of control. We're all aware of this. While you may be bristling at the tip screen in places like an ice cream shop or a store where you simply buy a bag of candy, there are some places where it's still expected and deserved. Think about it like this: If the service is something you're saved from doing yourself, like a server bringing food directly to you, a maid cleaning your hotel room, or a hotel valet parking your car (let alone if you ask them to give it a wash when that's available), it's the right place to tip. Still, it's hard to know what the appropriate amount is.

If a hotel valet parks your car, the expected tip is between $3 and $5 dollars. It should be given when the car is returned to you, not when you drop it off. That said, if the valet performs a special service or you have a great rapport with them, you can give more. This applies even if parking is included in your hotel price or if you happen to be on a business trip and your company is paying for your room and parking. A car is often one of the biggest purchases we make — having someone take care of it for you, save you the trouble of finding a place to park yourself, and return it to you in good condition is worth a few dollars (this is especially true when trying to find parking in the worst American cities like New York, San Francisco, and Washington D.C.).