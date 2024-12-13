The Country In Europe That Might Just Be The Best For Gluten-Free Travelers

Some apps can help you manage celiac disease and gluten sensitivity while traveling, such as Gluten-Free Global and the official app for Associazione Italiana Celiachia (AIC), an Italian organization that educates, empowers, and advocates for people with celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. For $4.99, you can access AIC's app for two weeks, which allows you to search a database of certified safe restaurants and shops based on your location within Italy. It also includes hotels, bed and breakfasts, and campsites that can accommodate celiac and gluten-free individuals. The best part of the app is that it also has a celiac translation card, which provides key Italian phrases to help you express your gluten-free dietary needs.

Though English is spoken in major cities in Italy, you can immerse yourself in the culture by learning simple phrases to communicate your dietary needs. For example, to communicate that you have celiac disease, you can say "Sono celiaca" (for a woman) or "Sono celiaco" (for a man). If you want to avoid gluten, you can say "senza glutine" (gluten-free).

In addition to eating out, you can also visit Italian grocery stores and pharmacies for gluten-free foods. Since Italy is part of the EU with strict labeling laws, each gluten-free product is marked clearly. You can stock up on pasta in most supermarkets, such as Lidl and Coop. Many also offer bread, baked goods, and desserts that most celiacs could only dream of outside Italy. With the confidence that you can stay healthy in Italy, skip the crowded tourist hubs and head to the underrated foodie cities of Bologna, Modena, and Parma.