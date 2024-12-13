The Country In Europe That Might Just Be The Best For Gluten-Free Travelers
Life can be challenging for those who are gluten-free, whether they suffer from celiac disease or have a non-celiac gluten sensitivity. Sometimes, restaurant options can be limited or unavailable due to cross-contamination or a lack of gluten-free products. Similarly, social gatherings can be stressful, with the constant need to explain dietary restrictions that can be met with skepticism or misunderstanding. To make matters worse, gluten can hide in everyday foods, from candies to broth to cold cuts and beer. It's stressful enough to be gluten-free at home — can you imagine staying healthy while traveling abroad surrounded by a language you don't speak?
The good news is that Italy is one of the best destinations for gluten-free travelers. Yep, you read that right: The land of pasta and pizza can often accommodate a gluten-free lifestyle. Whether you are visiting the beautifully preserved medieval town of Tuscany or hopping around Italy's beautiful, lesser-visited islands, you can rest assured that there are options for you to refuel without getting sick.
Planning your gluten-free culinary adventures in Italy
About one out of every 100 people worldwide has celiac disease, and many more suffer from gluten sensitivity, which causes digestive issues and other physical discomfort after consuming gluten. Italians pride themselves on their cuisine, a significant part of their identity. They understand that good health comes from eating well and, therefore, take celiac disease and gluten sensitivities seriously. Eating with family and friends is the center of Italian social life, and the country has internalized practices that enable people to mingle with delicious food, regardless of their dietary restrictions. From major cities to small villages, Italy is a gluten-free paradise.
Before leaving for your trip, there are steps you can take to ensure that you have fun in Italy while staying healthy. Remember that many common Italian foods usually contain gluten. Unless labeled gluten-free, you need to pass up on delicious treats like pizza (including calzones), pasta, bread, and many desserts, such as cannoli and tiramisu. Luckily, many gluten-free options are safe to consume in Italy. Become familiar with Italian dishes that are usually naturally gluten-free, such as arrosticini (meat skewers), risotto or risi e bisi (creamy rice dishes), insalata caprese (a salad of tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella), stracciatella (egg drop soup), porchetta (roast pork), caponata (a sour eggplant dish), and panna cotta (Italian custard). If all else fails, you can always order steamed seasonal vegetables, which most restaurants offer. When in doubt, ask the restaurant staff for gluten-free options and how they deal with cross-contamination to avoid exposure to foods containing gluten. Though gluten-free meals are available across Italy, you are more likely to find a wider selection in major cities — there is even gluten-free tiramisu in Milan!
Other ways to avoid gluten on vacation
Some apps can help you manage celiac disease and gluten sensitivity while traveling, such as Gluten-Free Global and the official app for Associazione Italiana Celiachia (AIC), an Italian organization that educates, empowers, and advocates for people with celiac disease and non-celiac gluten sensitivity. For $4.99, you can access AIC's app for two weeks, which allows you to search a database of certified safe restaurants and shops based on your location within Italy. It also includes hotels, bed and breakfasts, and campsites that can accommodate celiac and gluten-free individuals. The best part of the app is that it also has a celiac translation card, which provides key Italian phrases to help you express your gluten-free dietary needs.
Though English is spoken in major cities in Italy, you can immerse yourself in the culture by learning simple phrases to communicate your dietary needs. For example, to communicate that you have celiac disease, you can say "Sono celiaca" (for a woman) or "Sono celiaco" (for a man). If you want to avoid gluten, you can say "senza glutine" (gluten-free).
In addition to eating out, you can also visit Italian grocery stores and pharmacies for gluten-free foods. Since Italy is part of the EU with strict labeling laws, each gluten-free product is marked clearly. You can stock up on pasta in most supermarkets, such as Lidl and Coop. Many also offer bread, baked goods, and desserts that most celiacs could only dream of outside Italy. With the confidence that you can stay healthy in Italy, skip the crowded tourist hubs and head to the underrated foodie cities of Bologna, Modena, and Parma.