Italy's Beautifully Preserved Hilltop Town Has Incredible History And Medieval Charm
It's hard to imagine that there is ever a slow tourist season in Italy. The country has so many things to see, do, and eat; no wonder it's one of the most popular European countries to visit. Of course, that also means if you're going there for a vacation, you should be ready for lots of other tourists when you arrive. So, what's the best way to skip the overrated tourist traps in Italy? By getting away from the massive crowds in favor of places that are a little more under the radar (but still accessible and welcoming to visitors). And in Tuscany, that's the well-preserved medieval town of Anghiari.
Anghiari is located in the province of Arezzo in the Tuscan region of Italy. It is about an hour and a half southeast of Florence if you're driving and around two hours by train. It's also just a 30-minute drive from the city of Arezzo (the capital of the province). The town is also near the border of Umbria, La Marche, and Emiglia-Romana and is one of the few medieval towns that still has walls around it, which were built in the 13th century. Not only is its location important historically, but it's also famous for its art, textiles, pottery, and beautiful natural scenery. While Arezzo is not as well known as other wine and food regions of Tuscany, it's still a fantastic place for wine and food lovers to visit.
The historical and artistic significance of Anghiari
Anghiari is located in the Upper Valley of the Tiber River (called the Tuscan Valtiberina), which flows all the way down to Rome, making it one of Italy's most important historical towns. Among the many noteworthy sites is the famous Campano clock tower, built in the 17th century. Tourists can also walk along the city walls along Via di Ronda and visit its important gates, including the San Martino Gate (also called the Porta Vecchia), which dates back to the 13th century, and the Florentine Gate (or the Porta Nuova), where you can still see remnants of the Medici coat of arms carved into it.
The town was the site of an important battle in 1440 that established Florence as the ruling city of the area, so visitors should also visit the Museo della Battaglia di Anghiari (Museum of the Battle of Anghiari) to learn all about that slice of history. The famous battle also inspired a fresco painted by Leonardo da Vinci in 1505, which has unfortunately been lost over the years.
Although art-filled Florence is one of the most walkable cities in the world, it's worth venturing out to discover the many other gorgeous towns in Tuscany and learn more about Italian art. Both artists Michelangelo and Piero della Francesca have been linked to the Tuscan Valtiberina. The Taglieschi Palace Museum in Anghiari, once owned by a wealthy and influential family, is now home to many Renaissance and medieval paintings, sculptures, ceramics, and other regional artifacts. And, much like other places in Italy, the local churches — like the Church of San Agostino and Santa Maria delle Grazie — are full of art.
Other things you can do in Anghiari and the surrounding area
If there is one destination in Italy best known for its wine, it's Tuscany. However, the province of Arezzo is not as well known for its Tuscan wine as Montepulciano or Chianti, but it nevertheless is worthy of the same praise. Davide Del Gaia is among Anghiari's most famous wineries, offering tastings and tours to people who want to know more about Tuscan winemaking. Like the rest of Tuscany, Arezzo is well-known for its porcini mushrooms and truffles. Foodies can take advantage of guided truffle hunting experiences or just enjoy them as part of a meal in a restaurant. If you're particularly interested in exploring the great outdoors, you can visit the Monti Rognosi Nature Reserve, a 3,700-acre park where you can hike, bike, and even ride horseback.
There are also several famous castles in the area. Sorci Castle dates back to the 12th century but is now a hotel and restaurant that is a popular spot for actors, singers, and other celebrities. Meanwhile, Pianettole Castle and Toppole Castle are connected to important churches in the area. Montauto Castle, similarly, is connected to one of the most renowned Catholic figures, Saint Francis of Assisi, who would stop to stay in the fortress during his journeys in the region. All of these castles are within a short drive of Anghiari and offer stunning views of the rolling hills of Tuscany.