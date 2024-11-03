Italy's Beautifully Preserved Hilltop Town Has Incredible History And Medieval Charm

It's hard to imagine that there is ever a slow tourist season in Italy. The country has so many things to see, do, and eat; no wonder it's one of the most popular European countries to visit. Of course, that also means if you're going there for a vacation, you should be ready for lots of other tourists when you arrive. So, what's the best way to skip the overrated tourist traps in Italy? By getting away from the massive crowds in favor of places that are a little more under the radar (but still accessible and welcoming to visitors). And in Tuscany, that's the well-preserved medieval town of Anghiari.

Advertisement

Anghiari is located in the province of Arezzo in the Tuscan region of Italy. It is about an hour and a half southeast of Florence if you're driving and around two hours by train. It's also just a 30-minute drive from the city of Arezzo (the capital of the province). The town is also near the border of Umbria, La Marche, and Emiglia-Romana and is one of the few medieval towns that still has walls around it, which were built in the 13th century. Not only is its location important historically, but it's also famous for its art, textiles, pottery, and beautiful natural scenery. While Arezzo is not as well known as other wine and food regions of Tuscany, it's still a fantastic place for wine and food lovers to visit.

Advertisement