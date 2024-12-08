The Iconic February Festival That Transforms Venice Into An Extravagant Masquerade

Venice's opulent Byzantine-inspired and Gothic architecture, crisscrossed by a network of canals, is an otherworldly sight at any time. Once a year, however, the people of Venice don decadent costumes and masks to match, transforming the streets of this ancient city into a lavish masquerade that goes on for weeks. This is Carnival, otherwise known as the Venice Mask Festival. This period of vibrant revelry in the dead of winter dates all the way back to the 13th century.

You can find Carnival celebrations all around Europe, but nowhere commits quite as hard to the festivities as the city of Venice, which bursts to life with costume balls, late-night boat parades, and elaborate performances on the streets. This isn't the time to go if you're hoping to avoid the worst of Venice's crowds, as the tiny city suddenly floods with around 3 million visitors to take part in the festivities. However, if you're up for the challenge, forcing your way through the maze of streets packed with revelers is an adventure unlike any other.

It can be tricky to nail down the exact dates of any festival in Italy, as they often aren't officially released until shortly before the event, and there may be incorrect dates circulating before that. Carnival is two weeks before Lent begins, so you should plan your visit to catch some of the action, which is usually sometime in February.