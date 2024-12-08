The Iconic February Festival That Transforms Venice Into An Extravagant Masquerade
Venice's opulent Byzantine-inspired and Gothic architecture, crisscrossed by a network of canals, is an otherworldly sight at any time. Once a year, however, the people of Venice don decadent costumes and masks to match, transforming the streets of this ancient city into a lavish masquerade that goes on for weeks. This is Carnival, otherwise known as the Venice Mask Festival. This period of vibrant revelry in the dead of winter dates all the way back to the 13th century.
You can find Carnival celebrations all around Europe, but nowhere commits quite as hard to the festivities as the city of Venice, which bursts to life with costume balls, late-night boat parades, and elaborate performances on the streets. This isn't the time to go if you're hoping to avoid the worst of Venice's crowds, as the tiny city suddenly floods with around 3 million visitors to take part in the festivities. However, if you're up for the challenge, forcing your way through the maze of streets packed with revelers is an adventure unlike any other.
It can be tricky to nail down the exact dates of any festival in Italy, as they often aren't officially released until shortly before the event, and there may be incorrect dates circulating before that. Carnival is two weeks before Lent begins, so you should plan your visit to catch some of the action, which is usually sometime in February.
Put on your mask and celebrate Carnival in Venice
Historically, before the people of Venice committed to a restrained and somber Lent, the entire city has participated in a rowdy party known as Carnival. Since the 11th century, Venetians have taken to the streets in the bleak winter to celebrate and indulge. In 1268, strict regulations against certain notorious mask styles associated with crime were restricted, along with throwing perfumed eggs at passing ladies. Other laws also prevented masked people from entering certain places, like convents.
Masks never went away, though, and became a fundamental part of this event, granting revelers a level of privacy and anonymity while they partied in the street. The Venice Carnival was banned during the Napoleonic occupation around the end of the 18th century and again in the 1930s under the fascist regime of Mussolini — but today, you will see Venetians and travelers alike wearing elaborate costumes and eerily beautiful painted masks that add an air of mystery to the celebration in private masquerade balls and out on the streets.
What to do in Venice during Carnival
As you explore the streets of Venice during Carnival, you will find exciting events happening all around the city. If you're looking to splurge on a decadent night out, you can absolutely rent a costume and spend the night at a masquerade ball in a palace. If you're trying to explore Italy on an extremely tight budget, you're in luck; much of what the city has to offer is totally free and open to the public.
Try to catch the opening ceremony known as Festa Veneziana. Not only does the city come alive with music and performances, but you'll get to see candlelit boats drifting down the Grand Canal in a remarkable aquatic parade you can't see anywhere else in the world. You should also keep an eye out for the Best Masked Costume Contest. Located beneath the Campanile di San Marco (the tallest structure in Venice with panoramic views), this contest features brilliant costumes and masks created by incredible artisans lining up in St. Mark's Square to be judged.
If you're feeling inspired by all the artistic expression around you, you may want to try your hand at making and decorating your own. Ca'Macana, a world-famous maker of Venetian masks, offers workshops to create your own mask for the celebration. The business provides all the materials and can accommodate up to four people.