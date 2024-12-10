The Scenic Alaskan Hike That Will Likely Bring You Unbelievably Close To Deadly Wildlife

Rover's Run is pretty popular among locals visiting Far North Bicentennial Park. According to travelers on TripAdvisor, the park is "a great way to spend a quiet morning," with even dog walkers having taken a liking to this specific trail. It takes almost 3 hours to complete the hike on Rover's Run, which also happens to be a very popular spot for birdwatching. The setting is pretty safe year-round except during the summer salmon rush.

During this season and until late October, the brown bears are seen near South Fork's Campbell Creek fishing for food, so it is pretty common for people hiking the trails to run into the animals. To prevent unfortunate encounters, experts and park authorities have cautioned people to avoid Rover's Run until after the bears leave the area in October.

Despite the seasonal warnings though, people continue to visit the trail, sadly adding to Rover's Run's long history of wildlife attacks since 2008. If you still decide to visit Rover's Run either to engage in outdoor sports or thinking you can do some bear-watching, carrying bear spray is a must. However, Rover's Run is definitely not the safest place for the latter, and it might be a better idea to instead visit these underrated places in Alaska for safely watching bears in their natural habitat.