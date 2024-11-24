One Of Alaska's Majestic Mountain Fjords Is An Outdoor Playground To Enjoy By Air Or By Sea

There's a reason cruising in Alaska is so popular. With its wild topography, packed with mountainous peaks, icy glaciers, and narrow fjords, many of the state's most momentous marvels simply cannot be accessed via car. The Misty Fjords National Monument is no exception to this rule — you'll only be able to access this landmark by sea or sky. While this may add some complexity to your planning, it also makes the experience (and the views) all that more rewarding.

For those taking the aquatic route, you can hop on a day cruise from Ketchikan. Relax and take in the unparalleled vistas while someone else handles the navigating. Looking for more of a hands-on voyage? Paddle your way through the secluded inlets and coves of Misty Fjords, perhaps alongside the region's humpback whales or harbor seals. As the journey from Ketchikan to the National Monument is a lengthy one, the full expedition may be too long for most. But you're in luck — it's possible to schedule a water taxi pickup along your route for a shorter trip.

Head to the clear skies that surround the monument on a "flightseeing" trip from Ketchikan. Typically, these tours are on smaller floatplanes that fit just a few passengers. You'll hear your pilot narrating the sights as you fly over them. Some tours even land on a fjord for a quick stop and photo op. Another plus of flightseeing? Certain natural wonders in the surrounding Tongass National Forest can only be seen from the air, like the nearly 1,000-foot waterfall that flows from Big Goat Lake. Pricing for these tours can vary, but you can expect to pay around $400 per person.

