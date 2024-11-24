One Of Alaska's Majestic Mountain Fjords Is An Outdoor Playground To Enjoy By Air Or By Sea
When you envision dramatic Norwegian towns where mountains and fjords meet the ocean and its deep, icy blue waters, serene landscapes may come to mind. And when the topic of tropical jungles bubbles up, perhaps you think of the mighty rainforests found in Costa Rica. But without leaving North America, you can find both of these natural wonders in the same destination. Up north in Alaska, America's rugged 49th state lies the Misty Fjords National Monument.
The Misty Fjords National Monument was created back in the late '70s when President Carter congressionally designated the sweeping 2.2 million acres of wilderness. This monument sits within the expansive Tongass National Forest — encompassing 19 wilderness areas across 17 million acres — which doubles as both America's largest national forest and intact coastal temperate rainforest. Located only 22 miles east of Ketchikan, known as the "Salmon Capital of the World," Misty Fjords is the perfect addition to any itinerary that ventures through Alaska's iconic Inside Passage region.
By sky or sea: Getting to Misty Fjords National Monument
There's a reason cruising in Alaska is so popular. With its wild topography, packed with mountainous peaks, icy glaciers, and narrow fjords, many of the state's most momentous marvels simply cannot be accessed via car. The Misty Fjords National Monument is no exception to this rule — you'll only be able to access this landmark by sea or sky. While this may add some complexity to your planning, it also makes the experience (and the views) all that more rewarding.
For those taking the aquatic route, you can hop on a day cruise from Ketchikan. Relax and take in the unparalleled vistas while someone else handles the navigating. Looking for more of a hands-on voyage? Paddle your way through the secluded inlets and coves of Misty Fjords, perhaps alongside the region's humpback whales or harbor seals. As the journey from Ketchikan to the National Monument is a lengthy one, the full expedition may be too long for most. But you're in luck — it's possible to schedule a water taxi pickup along your route for a shorter trip.
Head to the clear skies that surround the monument on a "flightseeing" trip from Ketchikan. Typically, these tours are on smaller floatplanes that fit just a few passengers. You'll hear your pilot narrating the sights as you fly over them. Some tours even land on a fjord for a quick stop and photo op. Another plus of flightseeing? Certain natural wonders in the surrounding Tongass National Forest can only be seen from the air, like the nearly 1,000-foot waterfall that flows from Big Goat Lake. Pricing for these tours can vary, but you can expect to pay around $400 per person.
An inspiring ecosystem of remarkable flora and fauna
When surveying the lush wilds of Misty Fjords' two million acres, you'll uncover layer after layer of raw beauty. It's easy to notice the massive granite cliffs that rise up some 3,000 feet from the deep blue waters below. Or, the towering waterfalls, which seem to be perpetually thriving (along with the mist) thanks to the area's average 150 inches of annual rain. Then there's the Behm Canal, which you'll either travel on or above. It stretches gloriously for more than 100 miles, shoots off to Rudyerd Bay, Walker Cove, and Punchbowl Cove, and separates Revillagigedo Island from the mainland.
The waters below are teeming with marine life. This area is a prime feeding area for humpback whales. Steller's sea lions, harbor seals, porpoises, and even orcas might make an appearance. Along the ridgeline, you may spot verdant Sitka spruce or cedar trees, along with surly mountain goats or black or brown bears. And if you point your binoculars to the sky, it's possible to catch a glimpse of America's national bird, the bald eagle.