One Of Massachusetts' Liveliest Street Scenes Is In A Historic Square Of Trendy Shops And Food

Boston isn't just a college town; it's a college metropolis. The notional Boston area — essentially anywhere on the subway — counts somewhere around 50 colleges and 250,000 students . As a result, Boston neighborhoods tend to take on the personalities of the colleges connected to them, whether its Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern University, or Tufts University School of Medicine.

Harvard University offers the prime example, having shaped the neighborhood around it for nearly 400 years. So, it's not by chance that Harvard Square, just outside its gates — and only a 20-minute train ride from Boston Common, America's oldest public park – serves as the main hub for not just the area but arguably the entire city of Cambridge.

As such, the Harvard Square area has a bevy of trendy boutiques, bars, bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and more. Almost all cater to the young, vibrant, and often well-to-do student body. But they also attract Bostonians who appreciate the fun and frolic that's always available in a warren of narrow streets between the square and Charles River, only half a mile away. This also keeps the Harvard Square street scene lively — just like Boston's Paris-Inspired neighborhood with upscale shopping — and often filled with music, particularly in warmer weather and during the regular events. Helping to make this all possible is the confluence of traffic and transport, as Harvard Square sits at the junction of several major streets, and directly below is a large subway station and bus station.