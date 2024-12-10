One Of Massachusetts' Liveliest Street Scenes Is In A Historic Square Of Trendy Shops And Food
Boston isn't just a college town; it's a college metropolis. The notional Boston area — essentially anywhere on the subway — counts somewhere around 50 colleges and 250,000 students . As a result, Boston neighborhoods tend to take on the personalities of the colleges connected to them, whether its Boston University, Boston College, Northeastern University, or Tufts University School of Medicine.
Harvard University offers the prime example, having shaped the neighborhood around it for nearly 400 years. So, it's not by chance that Harvard Square, just outside its gates — and only a 20-minute train ride from Boston Common, America's oldest public park – serves as the main hub for not just the area but arguably the entire city of Cambridge.
As such, the Harvard Square area has a bevy of trendy boutiques, bars, bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and more. Almost all cater to the young, vibrant, and often well-to-do student body. But they also attract Bostonians who appreciate the fun and frolic that's always available in a warren of narrow streets between the square and Charles River, only half a mile away. This also keeps the Harvard Square street scene lively — just like Boston's Paris-Inspired neighborhood with upscale shopping — and often filled with music, particularly in warmer weather and during the regular events. Helping to make this all possible is the confluence of traffic and transport, as Harvard Square sits at the junction of several major streets, and directly below is a large subway station and bus station.
Harvard Square Cambridge Food & Walking Tour by Viator
Harvard Square becomes your oyster on Viator's Harvard Square Cambridge Food & Walking Tour. The two-hour walking tour through the neighborhood makes five stops in less than a mile, testifying both to the huge number of options and compact space. The bill of fare starts with appetizers inside a world-famous underground tavern, Russell House Tavern. Then, it moves on sample Greek and Latin cuisine with a modern twist, before heading to Pinocchio's Pizza & Subs, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's favorite spot as a Harvard student. This is followed by more Chinese-American bar bites at Wusong Tiki Bar and tropical Tiki-inspired drinks for any partakers.
Along the way, your tour guide will tell stories about the food, drinks, and places, adding an insider's scoop to the ones filling your gullet. The 12-person cap on each tour helps keep the narration clear and the vibe intimate, too. As one tour-taker put it on Tripadvisor, "Our guide...was lovely, knowledgeable and fun. We had a good selection of food and learned some things about Cambridge history." Please note that the tour takes place rain or shine, so be sure to dress for New England weather. In most cases, dietary requirements won't restrict the fun, so long as they are communicated at the time of booking. Also bring an ID if interested in pairing any of the food with alcohol. This tour is another reason why Boston is one of Rick Steves' favorite American cities.