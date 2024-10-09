America's Oldest Public Park Is A Beautiful New England Oasis Hidden In A Bustling City

One of the best ways to blow visitors' minds in Boston is take them to Boston Common, at the heart of the modern city, and remind them it was once the beach. Everything to the west, especially the "Back Bay" neighborhood, was covered in tidal marshes and ponds that one of the largest landfill projects in world history buried over the centuries. Next, point to the ground and note the thousands of bodies underfoot, including Gilbert Stuart, who painted the portrait of George Washington that appears on the one-dollar bill. These two stories join hundreds of others to turn Boston Common, America's oldest public park, into a storybook — securing Boston a spot on Rick Steves' list of the best American cities.

Start any Boston Common tour at Park Street Church, whose 217-foot steeple has anchored the northeast corner since 1809. Nearby is the Robert Gould Shaw and 54th Regiment Memorial by Augustus Saint-Gaudens. To see more Boston Common highlights, simply head west into the park, passing The Frog Pond, a spray and splash pool in the summer and ice-skating rink in winter. Climb the small hill to its south to see the 126-foot Soldiers and Sailors Monument, dedicated to Civil War veterans. Steps away is Boston Common's newest art sculpture, The Embrace, which honors Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, who met in Boston. The Central Burying Ground, where Stuart rests in peace, runs along Boylston Street to Charles Street, where Boston Common merges with its sister park, the Public Garden.

