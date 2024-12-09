This Is The Most Crowded Airport In America During The Holidays And It's Not Even Close

With all the airport crowds during the holidays, particularly at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, make sure you know all the best airport hacks for zipping through TSA. Anything you can do to make things easier on yourself and your fellow travelers will make the overall experience that much better. The crowds may also inspire you to get TSA Precheck or Global Entry — which one to get depends on the type of traveler that you are – but they both should help you get through the security lines faster.

There's no predicting the weather that could cause troubles with your holiday travel; even if it's clear and calm in Atlanta, weather in other parts of the country could cause knock-on effects that throw off the scheduling. So check your flight before you head to the airport. And while it's always important to make sure you arrive with plenty of time to get through security and even more time if you have bags to check. Give yourself even more time than usual if you're leaving out of Atlanta at the holidays. Budget at least 2.5 hours for domestic flights, and don't forget to budget for the time it takes to get from a parking area to the terminal itself.