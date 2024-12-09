See Florida's Little-Known Unique Island That's Basically A Mini-Alcatraz For Monkeys

The Sunshine State is a beloved travel destination for wildlife enthusiasts, with its subtropical climate making it the ideal habitat for alligators, manatees, abundant marine life, and birds. It's an excellent destination for those looking to experience once-in-a-lifetime animal encounters. What is perhaps unexpected is that, of the thousands of islands dotted throughout Florida, one in particular stands out, because it is inhabited entirely by monkeys. Nicknamed Florida's very own miniature version of Alcatraz, this island doesn't harbor prisoners in the way you might think. Instead, it has been exclusively inhabited by primates — namely monkeys — for over 40 years.

The island is situated on the Homosassa River, a nearly 8-mile stretch of water flowing through Citrus County. This tourist attraction started as an unconventional solution to a housing dilemma for problematic monkeys rescued from a medical testing center in the 1960s, where they were used in the development of the polio vaccine. Originally, the island served as a retirement home for spider and squirrel monkeys. Today, however, it houses spider monkeys only. Out of respect for the island's inhabitants, visitors are not allowed to step foot on the island; however, they can view it safely from the water or a neighboring restaurant. Much like the monkeys bathing in hot springs in Japan, this quirky monkey sanctuary has become a must-visit attraction for the whole family.