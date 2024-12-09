See Florida's Little-Known Unique Island That's Basically A Mini-Alcatraz For Monkeys
The Sunshine State is a beloved travel destination for wildlife enthusiasts, with its subtropical climate making it the ideal habitat for alligators, manatees, abundant marine life, and birds. It's an excellent destination for those looking to experience once-in-a-lifetime animal encounters. What is perhaps unexpected is that, of the thousands of islands dotted throughout Florida, one in particular stands out, because it is inhabited entirely by monkeys. Nicknamed Florida's very own miniature version of Alcatraz, this island doesn't harbor prisoners in the way you might think. Instead, it has been exclusively inhabited by primates — namely monkeys — for over 40 years.
The island is situated on the Homosassa River, a nearly 8-mile stretch of water flowing through Citrus County. This tourist attraction started as an unconventional solution to a housing dilemma for problematic monkeys rescued from a medical testing center in the 1960s, where they were used in the development of the polio vaccine. Originally, the island served as a retirement home for spider and squirrel monkeys. Today, however, it houses spider monkeys only. Out of respect for the island's inhabitants, visitors are not allowed to step foot on the island; however, they can view it safely from the water or a neighboring restaurant. Much like the monkeys bathing in hot springs in Japan, this quirky monkey sanctuary has become a must-visit attraction for the whole family.
The history of Florida's Monkey Island
The plot of land now recognised as Monkey Island began as an exposed rock that was difficult to spot under the surface of the river and often damaged passing boats. To address this hazard, local developer G.A. Furgason, who worked in the area during the 1950s and 60s, built up the rock with soil to ensure it protruded above the water and could be easily seen by boaters. This effort accidentally transformed the site into a sizable landmass. Furgason added foliage and a lighthouse statue to make it into a unique feature on the river.
But how did the island then become inhabited by monkeys? While working on the development of Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Fergason was facing a series of difficulties with three spider monkeys and two squirrel monkeys, who were re-homed at the site after being retired from a medical testing facility. After dealing with numerous escape attempts and regular mischief, he came up with the solution to move the monkeys across to his little island. And so, the newly and aptly named Monkey Island was born.
From its inception more than 40 years ago, the island remains home to a thriving monkey community, safe and secure on their floating sanctuary. And Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park also still exists to this day, allowing visitors to come face-to-face with Florida wildlife.
How to visit Monkey Island
Monkey Island is now a well-developed and maintained plot of land exclusively home to spider monkeys, including a breeding pair, their offspring, and some rescues. The island's upkeep is lovingly managed by the nearby Monkey Island Riverside Resort, which ensures the monkeys are kept as healthy and comfortable as possible. The island underwent renovations in recent years to enhance their habitat and mental stimulation, with new housing and toys added. Surrounded by water, this setting keeps the monkeys protected while also successfully preventing any escape attempts.
Historic Monkey Island, a non-profit organisation, was established in a bid to preserve the sanctuary for decades to come. It works to raise funds for its continued care of the monkeys through the aid of charitable donations. Monkey Island has also introduced a new live cam footage feature on its website, allowing people worldwide to watch the residents. Visitors can also see the island (as well as other sights) on local airboat tours along the Homosassa River. Tours operate for between three to six passengers and run for between 60 to 90 minutes. Not only is it a fun and thrilling high-speed excursion that's fun for people of all ages, but it's also a great showcase of local wildlife like dolphins, hogs, and birds.
You can also enjoy views of Monkey Island from the Florida Cracker Monkey Bar (part of Florida Cracker Riverside Resort). Consider adding this spot to some of the other top-rated islands in Florida on your next vacation.