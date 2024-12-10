Alabama's Gorgeous Garden Park Blends Adventure And Serenity With Waterfalls, Trails, & Activities
With the West and East coasts being home to so many incredible national and state parks in the U.S., it can be easy to forget about the diverse and rewarding beauty of the country's South. Thankfully, Alabama's Noccalula Falls Park is a stunning reminder of the region's natural allure.
Located in Gadsden, the park is an excellent outdoor destination with natural landscapes and family-friendly recreational activities spread across 500 acres of Appalachian Mountain foothills. It offers visitors a multifaceted experience that complements other remarkable nearby destinations, like the expansive landscape of Oak Mountain, Alabama's largest state park.
The park's gorgeous terrain sacrifices nothing in the way of accessibility. Paved walking trails, single-track mountain bike routes, and carefully maintained pathways allow visitors to explore every corner of its grounds. Various attractions, including miniature train rides and an animal habitat, mean the park is a good time for everyone, from the serious outdoor lover to those seeking a laid back day of engaging, but not overwhelming, fun for themselves and the kids.
Noccalula Falls activities and attractions
The park is divided into two parts by Black Creek: the campground site (which is currently closed for renovations), and the park proper. The park's crown jewel is undoubtedly Noccalula Falls, a 90-foot waterfall fed by the creek that descends into a rocky gorge that continues for miles downstream. Because the falls depend on rainfall to keep it flowing, your best chance of seeing it in its full beauty is in winter and spring.
One of the best ways to experience the falls is through Gorge Trail, which leads visitors right under them for a postcard-like backdrop. Those looking for a higher vantage point can grab some great photos of the falls from the bridge that passes over Black Creek, which offers 360-degree views of the area.
The park also offers 15 miles of trails, with Black Creek Trail being the most popular route. The moderate hike moves visitors along a scenic 1.7-mile crushed stone path that can be entered by the chapel found in the park campgrounds and intersects with several other trails.
Other park highlights include a botanical garden and several buildings constructed in the 1700s and 1800s. If you don't feel like stretching your legs that much, the park features two miniature trains that take visitors on a 1-mile-long relaxed tour of the grounds.
Park events and amenities
Noccalula offers multiple amenities to visitors, with admission for adults usually hovering around the $8 mark. Apart from the hiking trails and falls, that entrance fee includes access to picnic areas, pavilions, a souvenir shop, and a children's playground. Visitors can also check out a mini golf course that features natural rock formations and small waterfalls located on the edge of the park for a separate fee.
Noccalula Falls Park also hosts many events throughout the year, from Christmas celebrations to art exhibitions and even barbecue competitions. Those seeking a bit more of an intense thrill can take part in the city's annual Barbarian Challenge, a 6-mile obstacle course that runs right through the park.
Once you're done exploring Noccalula Falls Park, make sure to head to Alabama's cultural capital, Birmingham, an artsy city with one of the country's best food scenes that's just an hour's car ride away. Those looking to stretch their adventure a little further (and get a little beach time in while they're at it) should consider the drive down to the Gulf Coast, where they'll find one of Alabama's most underrated cities, Gulf Shores. Altogether, these are great reminders not to sleep on the South — it has beauty and adventure in spades.