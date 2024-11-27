Alabama's Largest State Park Is A Mountain And Lake Paradise Offering Endless Outdoor Adventures
While many visitors flock to Alabama to experience the best of the Gulf Coast, the state is also home to a surprising wealth of mountainous terrain and striking inland lakes. For proof, look no further than Oak Mountain State Park — the largest state park in Alabama and an absolute wonderland for outdoor enthusiasts. Founded in 1927 as a 940-acre parcel, the park has now grown to encompass a staggering 11,861 acres waiting to be explored.
Within its boundaries, you'll find over 100 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding, along with several rivers, streams, and lakes that make it perfect for a day spent fishing or swimming. Much like the under-the-radar Dismals Canyon, its foliage looks particularly stunning in autumn, though visitors are welcome year-round. Located just southeast of Birmingham, getting to Oak Mountain State Park is simple. What's not simple, however, is figuring out how to spend your time in the state park, as it's overflowing with activities that'll pique the interest of any fan of the great outdoors.
Get lost on one of Oak Mountain State Park's many trails
Oak Mountain State Park was almost declared a national park, but plans were officially abandoned in 1943. Instead, the region was relegated to becoming a state park — though this status has certainly helped it fly under the radar, making it an excellent getaway for anyone seeking solitude in Alabama's rolling wilderness. Hiking is arguably the best way to explore Oak Mountain, and Kings Chair Loop is a perennial favorite. Climbing over 750 feet across 4 miles, you'll be treated to expansive views of the forest below.
Kings Chair Loop can be pretty strenuous, but there are plenty of shorter hikes that are just as scenic. Peavine Falls Short Loop requires just over a mile of hiking and climbs less than 300 feet, and it rewards hikers with a surging waterfall and more than a few unique rock outcroppings. For something a little different, trek out to the Tree Top Nature Trail. This short jaunt takes you through enclosures housing rescued birds of prey.
Prefer to get your adrenaline flowing? Jump onto one of the many mountain bike trails scattered throughout Oak Mountain. The Lake Trail is the best choice if you're a beginner, as it doesn't feature any technical sections and is a simple loop around Double Oak Lake. Advanced riders can enjoy the blistering Jekyll 'n Hyde, which boasts not just loads of technical sections but also massive berms and tons of speedy downhill segments.
Oak Mountain State Park offers more than miles of trails
Part of the allure of Oak Mountain State Park is the sheer number of amenities and activities it offers. Within its boundaries, you'll find an inflatable aquapark obstacle course, kayak rentals, a golf course, an archery range, and even multiple beaches. That means you don't have to travel to a hidden gem beach town on the Gulf to enjoy cool waters, as Oak Mountain State Park offers Double Oak Lake and Beaver Lake, both of which provide sandy beaches perfect for lounging in the sun.
The Oaks Golf Course is another highlight of the park, so consider packing a set of golf clubs next to your hiking boots (if you're short on space, you can rent a set from the Oaks Pro Shop). The 18-hole course is open to the public, and tee time reservations can be made five days in advance. Once you're done for the day, you can fill up at The Grille or snag some new golfing gear at the on-site store.
Need to escape the Alabama heat? Duck into the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center. This sprawling building features wildlife displays, historical artifacts important to the region, and various educational and Ranger-led programs. Just next door is the Alabama Wildlife Center, where you can take self-guided tours to learn more about the local wildlife. A small fee is required to enter Oak Mountain, but your ticket comes with free admission to this engaging wildlife center.