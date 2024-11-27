Alabama's Largest State Park Is A Mountain And Lake Paradise Offering Endless Outdoor Adventures

Oak Mountain State Park was almost declared a national park, but plans were officially abandoned in 1943. Instead, the region was relegated to becoming a state park — though this status has certainly helped it fly under the radar, making it an excellent getaway for anyone seeking solitude in Alabama's rolling wilderness. Hiking is arguably the best way to explore Oak Mountain, and Kings Chair Loop is a perennial favorite. Climbing over 750 feet across 4 miles, you'll be treated to expansive views of the forest below.

Kings Chair Loop can be pretty strenuous, but there are plenty of shorter hikes that are just as scenic. Peavine Falls Short Loop requires just over a mile of hiking and climbs less than 300 feet, and it rewards hikers with a surging waterfall and more than a few unique rock outcroppings. For something a little different, trek out to the Tree Top Nature Trail. This short jaunt takes you through enclosures housing rescued birds of prey.

Prefer to get your adrenaline flowing? Jump onto one of the many mountain bike trails scattered throughout Oak Mountain. The Lake Trail is the best choice if you're a beginner, as it doesn't feature any technical sections and is a simple loop around Double Oak Lake. Advanced riders can enjoy the blistering Jekyll 'n Hyde, which boasts not just loads of technical sections but also massive berms and tons of speedy downhill segments.