Alabama's 'Cultural Capital' Is A Creative Artsy City With One Of The Country's Best Food Scenes

Unlike other underrated foodie destinations in America, Alabama's dining scene is well-established, with small towns like Bayou La Batre earning acclaim as the seafood capital on the Gulf Coast. The state's culinary roots run deep, blending Southern classics, barbecue, seafood, and soul food. For Alabama's "cultural capital," however, you should check out the creative and artsy Birmingham. This spot boasts a rich history, earning nicknames like "The Magic City" for its rapid industrial growth during the steel revolution and "The Dinner Table of the South" for its dynamic food scene.

Chef Andrew Zimmern has praised Birmingham's culinary creativity, referring to it as the "best food city in America right now" and highlighting several local eateries in his acclaimed blog and newsletter (via AL.com). The city has consistently excelled at the prestigious James Beard Awards, with dozens of nominations and winners throughout the years reflecting Birmingham's culinary talent. Its civil rights legacy has shaped much of its past and where it is today. From fresh seafood to comfort food and desserts, Birmingham offers flavors as deep as its roots and as warm as its hospitality. This, paired with its cultural landmarks and popular tourist sites, makes this city a culture and food lover's paradise, so be sure to bring your appetite.

