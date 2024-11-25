Alabama's 'Cultural Capital' Is A Creative Artsy City With One Of The Country's Best Food Scenes
Unlike other underrated foodie destinations in America, Alabama's dining scene is well-established, with small towns like Bayou La Batre earning acclaim as the seafood capital on the Gulf Coast. The state's culinary roots run deep, blending Southern classics, barbecue, seafood, and soul food. For Alabama's "cultural capital," however, you should check out the creative and artsy Birmingham. This spot boasts a rich history, earning nicknames like "The Magic City" for its rapid industrial growth during the steel revolution and "The Dinner Table of the South" for its dynamic food scene.
Chef Andrew Zimmern has praised Birmingham's culinary creativity, referring to it as the "best food city in America right now" and highlighting several local eateries in his acclaimed blog and newsletter (via AL.com). The city has consistently excelled at the prestigious James Beard Awards, with dozens of nominations and winners throughout the years reflecting Birmingham's culinary talent. Its civil rights legacy has shaped much of its past and where it is today. From fresh seafood to comfort food and desserts, Birmingham offers flavors as deep as its roots and as warm as its hospitality. This, paired with its cultural landmarks and popular tourist sites, makes this city a culture and food lover's paradise, so be sure to bring your appetite.
Where and what to eat in Birmingham
Discover some of the country's best food in Birmingham, from homely counter-service spots to fine-dining establishments. For fresh seafood, try Automatic Seafood and Oysters, known for Gulf-sourced oysters. OvenBird offers South American-inspired dishes crafted from local and seasonal ingredients, while Chez Fonfon serves French classics like croque monsieur, brown butter trout, and escargots. For hearty Southern comfort food, Johnny's Restaurant delivers homestyle favorites like chicken pot pie, pot roast, and meatloaf. SAW's Soul Kitchen is another must-visit, a no-frills establishment offering some of the best barbecue in Alabama. Pizitz Food Hall is a trendy option for those looking to explore multiple eateries and cuisines under one roof.
Birmingham's bar scene is equally noteworthy. The Pilcrow Cocktail Cellar, a hidden gem inside an industrial building that was once home to a former printing press, specializes in handcrafted cocktails. For a nostalgic vibe, visit Mom's Basement, a quirky and whimsical '80s-inspired bar with pinball games and creative drinks. And, for when you aren't sure what drink you fancy, check out The Collins Bar, where custom cocktails are made to your unique tastes and specifications. If you're short of time, book the Birmingham Taste Tour, a three-hour walking tour showcasing some of the best spots to eat and drink in the city. Going where the locals go is how you're most likely to find the best local eateries when traveling.
Experience Birmingham's cultural delights
As one of Alabama's largest cities, Birmingham blends vibrancy and accessibility through its many unique districts. When it comes to the arts, Birmingham has no shortage of options to include in your itinerary. The Alabama Theatre and Lyric Theatre both host live music, entertainment, and various cultural events year-round. Art enthusiasts can visit the Birmingham Museum of Art, which houses a world-class collection of drawings, paintings, and sculptures. For family-friendly fun, meet the Birmingham Zoo's 550 animals, including endangered species, or enjoy the Birmingham Botanical Gardens with its themed gardens and crafty workshops.
The Civil Rights District in downtown Birmingham serves as a powerful reminder of the city's pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement. The district includes Kelly Ingham Park, featuring emotive sculptures commemorating this era, and the Bethel Baptist Church, a significant historic site. The district's Fourth Avenue is home to many Black-owned businesses, such as Green Acres Cafe, where visitors can enjoy iconic dishes like chicken wings with fried green tomatoes, livers and gizzards, along with a taste of community spirit.