When it comes to hotels in Asheville, North Carolina, two properties serve as luxury bookends — The Biltmore Estate to the south of downtown and the Omni Grove Park Inn to the north. Both come with interwoven histories, high reputations, and expansive estates full of far more than beds and breakfasts. In fact, both contain entire villages. At Grove Park, it's called Grovewood Village and boasts two museums, eight artist studios, an art gallery, and an outdoor sculpture garden. All are framed by Blue Ridge pine forest and bathed in the cool, clean mountain air that has made Asheville a wellness center since the 19th century and attracted health seekers to places like this underrated forest near Asheville.

While each venue in Grovewood Village charms, the most oohs and aahs come in the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum — especially from children. Inside the long, open space, nearly the entire early history of automobiles is on display in a high polish. This includes makes and models like 1914 Ford Model T Touring Car, 1928 Pontiac Sedan, 1940 Packard Coupe, and a rare 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Brougham, not to mention a 1922 American LaFrance fire truck used in Asheville. All belonged to Asheville-born Harry D. Blomberg, who rose from tinkerer to tycoon, eventually purchasing famed textile manufacturer, Biltmore Industries. Indeed, the space the cars are now in was once filled with more than 40 looms spinning fine, handwoven wool for customers like Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Helen Keller, and U.S. presidents.