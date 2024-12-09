Visit The British Royal Palace That Helped Inspire Wicked's Set Design
Hollywood isn't the only destination where you can see iconic film sets. Actually, there is a long list of filming locations you can visit in the United Kingdom. That now includes locations from the movie "Wicked," based on the Broadway musical. The film is a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," and it tells the story of Glinda, the Good Witch (played by Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West (played by Cynthia Erivo) who first meet as roommates at Shiz University. The movie was filmed in England, and although there are a number of beautiful universities across Europe, Shiz Univeristy isn't one of them.
However, you can visit the royal palace that inspired Nathan Crowley, the production designer of "Wicked," to create the look of that magical university. It's the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, a coastal town about an hour south of London by train. Once you see its Indian-inspired architecture and tour its elaborately decorated rooms, you'll completely understand why Crowley was so intrigued by the place and how its unique design and decor belong to a more fantastical world.
The Royal Pavilion was built for George, Prince Regent, who would later become King George IV. He went to the trendy seaside town of Brighton for his health in the late 1700s, during a time when sea water treatments were popular. He fell in love with the coastal location, and by 1815, he hired prominent English architect John Nash to help him expand his villa there into a lavish royal retreat. He never could have dreamed his pleasure palace would one day inspire a blockbuster movie.
Brighton's Royal Pavilion has a rich history
Seeing the exterior of Brighton's Royal Pavilion may remind you of visiting the Taj Mahal because of its intricate latticework, minarets, and onion domes. Inside, however, you'll see more inspirations from China, Japan, and other parts of Asia. All of this reflected the prince's personal tastes and was the height of fashion at the time. The Royal Pavilion was designed to be an hideaway where the prince could escape the formality of London and let loose. It was known for its grand parties and good times, and it was the dalliances at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton that led to the creation of the phrase "dirty weekend."
The extravagance and blend of architectural styles within the Royal Pavilion that made Crowley think of Oz. "I'd been scouting the Brighton Pavilion," Crowley told Architectural Digest. "I went down there because it was probably one of the few places in England that I felt was 'Ozian.' It wasn't just Indian. It was a mix of Chinese architecture, Indian architecture — that was a way into what Shiz was gonna become." There was one very specific element within the Royal Pavilion that you can actually see in "Wicked," if you know what to look for. "I'd noticed these windows," Crowley said, "and it occurred to me these were very Shizzy and Ozian. And so, we've built these windows all over the set."
The Royal Pavilion is open for tours
Queen Victoria, who was the niece of King George IV, wasn't a fan of the Royal Pavilion. In 1850, she sold the palace to the city of Brighton. But it has since been restored to its splendor and excess. You can now tour many of the opulent rooms where the prince regent once entertained guests. "Wicked" movie fans who visit will love seeing how many "Shizzy and Ozian" style details they can find.
Some standouts include the Banqueting Room and its 30-foot-tall chandelier adorned with dragons. You can find more dragons and more chandeliers in the Music Room. You can also see the royal bedrooms as well as the Great Kitchen. That was a particularly important behind-the-scenes room for George, Prince of Wales. He loved to eat, so he needed his staff to have a high-end kitchen to create the dozens of dishes that would be served in just one banquet.
Tours are mainly self-guided with audio guides available on your phone. There are also guided tours of the Royal Pavilion that give you more access to the building and grounds, including the servant's quarters, upper floors, and the basement and tunnels. Although the rumor that King George IV had a secret tunnel to get to his mistress is, sadly, not true, there is still a lot of intrigue to enjoy during a visit to this wicked palace.