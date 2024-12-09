Visit The British Royal Palace That Helped Inspire Wicked's Set Design

Hollywood isn't the only destination where you can see iconic film sets. Actually, there is a long list of filming locations you can visit in the United Kingdom. That now includes locations from the movie "Wicked," based on the Broadway musical. The film is a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," and it tells the story of Glinda, the Good Witch (played by Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West (played by Cynthia Erivo) who first meet as roommates at Shiz University. The movie was filmed in England, and although there are a number of beautiful universities across Europe, Shiz Univeristy isn't one of them.

However, you can visit the royal palace that inspired Nathan Crowley, the production designer of "Wicked," to create the look of that magical university. It's the Royal Pavilion in Brighton, a coastal town about an hour south of London by train. Once you see its Indian-inspired architecture and tour its elaborately decorated rooms, you'll completely understand why Crowley was so intrigued by the place and how its unique design and decor belong to a more fantastical world.

The Royal Pavilion was built for George, Prince Regent, who would later become King George IV. He went to the trendy seaside town of Brighton for his health in the late 1700s, during a time when sea water treatments were popular. He fell in love with the coastal location, and by 1815, he hired prominent English architect John Nash to help him expand his villa there into a lavish royal retreat. He never could have dreamed his pleasure palace would one day inspire a blockbuster movie.