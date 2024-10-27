12 Romantic Filming Locations You Can Visit In The United Kingdom
Are you more into pop-culture, rather than history-obsessed? If so, you're in luck, because the United Kingdom has a rich history of being the backdrop to some iconic works of film and television. The most popular genre? Romance. From the busy streets of London that Julia Roberts strutted down in "Notting Hill" to the rolling hills of Yorkshire that have inspired adaptation upon adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," the U.K. is not all stuffy castles, tourist traps filled with keychains, and old, wood-beamed tea rooms.
Step into your ultimate fantasy by visiting these 12 iconic romantic filming locations dotted around the U.K. Whether you're traveling around the Great Britain with your loved one, wanting to mimic those famous kisses in the rain that you've seen on the big screen, or simply looking for the best places to frolic like a romance heroine, these locations offer a new kind of adventure. Get outside of the nation's capital and explore more unique spots in the U.K., while also cosplaying as a corset-clad "Bridgerton" star or a frazzled Englishwoman à la the uber-loveable Bridget Jones — the choice is yours!
Bath, Somerset
Dearest readers, the best place to go in the U.K. if you're looking to find your own debonair Duke (or perhaps your own glittering Penelope Featherington) is the city of Bath in Somerset. The hit Netflix series "Bridgerton" is filmed in different locations around England, but the exterior of the Featheringtons' estate was filmed at No. 1 Royal Crescent in Bath. While the flame-haired Penelope began the series as Eloise Bridgerton's best friend, she stepped into the spotlight in Season 3, when this wallflower became the lead character in her own romance plot.
Named for its iconic crescent moon shape, this row of Grade I-listed terrace houses is one of the most stunning buildings of the Georgian era — a time in which many a bodice-ripper has been set, but in reality, covers the period of several King Georges from 1714 to 1837. While you may not be able to access one of the sweeping ballrooms captured in the "Bridgerton" series, a visit to the Royal Crescent gives you the perfect opportunity to don your most colorful skirts and fancy white gloves for a dreamy "Bridgerton"-themed photoshoot. Dating back to Roman times, the city of Bath is also an ideal place for a U.K. getaway with its ancient hot springs, historical landmarks, and beautiful green parks.
Keighley, West Yorkshire
There's nothing more quintessentially Yorkshire than the novels of the Brontë sisters. From "Wuthering Heights" to "Jane Eyre," these Victorian wordsmiths are famed for their gothic romances inspired by the grassy knolls of the unique environment in which they lived. If you're looking for your own brooding Heathcliff or perhaps on the hunt for a wealthy, mysterious lover à la Mr. Rochester, why not go right to the source?
The market town of Keighley in West Yorkshire has been used as the backdrop for many film and television adaptations of these Brontë romances, including 2011's "Jane Eyre," 1992's "Wuthering Heights," and even the 2022 biographic film "Emily," which tackles the life of that dreamy middle sister who originally penned "Wuthering Heights" in 1848. With the Keighley Moor being a designated Special Area of Conservation (SAC), there's no better place to experience the wide and wild landscape that defines some of the most twisted romances in the English literary canon. Hike along the moor's 16.6-kilometer trail, visit Keighley's gorgeous Cliffe Castle, or recreate your favorite scene with your loved one while the wind whips your Victorian shawl (read: modern-day coat) around your shoulders.
The Notting Hill Bookshop, London
When Julia Roberts walked through the door of this bookshop and said the line, "I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her," the world was never the same — and neither was London. Ever since the blockbuster rom-com "Notting Hill" was released in 1999, fans have been flocking to The Notting Hill Bookshop in London's Notting Hill neighborhood to recreate its iconic scenes and, for some, to get down on one knee to pop the big question!
Telling the story of a bumbling British bookshop owner who falls in love with an American actress whose world is oh-so-different from his own, "Notting Hill" is one of the reigning films of that batch of 1990s and early 2000s romantic comedies that continue to woo audiences today. And for American visitors, there's also no better landmark to circle on your maps than this iconic filming location, as the film this bookshop is named after celebrates the blend of the two countries' cultures — Hugh Grant's William is a soft-spoken, tea-drinking gentleman, while Julia Robert's Anna is a classically outspoken American beauty. Nestled in the heart of the U.K. capital, this rom-com landmark is also only a tube stop or two away from London's West End, Buckingham Palace, and more, making it a prime tourist location for your holiday.
Chatsworth House, Derbyshire
Grab your picnic baskets and parasols, because this grand filming location is ideal for those lover girls who are obsessed with "Pride and Prejudice." Tucked away in England's Peak District is the estate known as Chatsworth House. With 25 rooms to explore, including a Sculpture Gallery and a Painted Hall, 105 acres of flourishing gardens, and 1,800 acres and ancient woods in the surrounding area, it's no surprise that this impressive home was chosen as a filming location for the 2005 screen adaptation of Jane Austen's literary masterpiece.
This wasn't any old filming location, either. Chatsworth House was chosen to stand in as Pemberley — the grand estate of the original Mr. tall, dark, and handsome, Mr. Darcy. A resin and marble dust-crafted bust of actor Matthew Macfadyen was even created for one of the film's most romantic scenes and can still be seen in Chatsworth's Sculpture Gallery today. Not only can you gaze lovingly at this bust yourself, just as Elizabeth does in the film, but you can also buy your own mini version in the estate's gift shop!
Cuckmere Haven, East Sussex
Each year thousands of travelers flock to the Seven Sisters cliffs to view the iconic chalk peaks that mark the Sussex Coast. However, what many of these tourists don't know is that not too far away, on Cuckmere Haven Beach in East Sussex, lies a different kind of landmark. Nestled among the coastal shrubs and pebble paths is a tiny coastguard cottage that played an integral role in the 2007 film "Atonement."
In the Oscar-nominated flick that stars Keira Knightly and James McAvoy, the latter of which, while fighting in WWII, uses a photograph of this gorgeous seaside home to inspire him to keep trudging on in the hope that one day he will be reunited there with his love, Cecilia, at the end of the war. Famously filmed with a pair of Christian Dior stockings over the camera lens, "Atonement" broke audiences' hearts with romantically hazy scenes of the soldier, Robbie, and Cecilia frolicking in the waves. "Atonement" fans will want to visit this cottage, still standing today, not only for its culturally significant location near the Seven Sisters, but also for the chance to step directly into the romantic fantasies of one of their favorite film characters.
St. John's College, Cambridge
Avoid the chaos of London and visit this vibrant cousin city, Cambridge. This ancient locale is named for the River Cam which flows through the town center and is famous for being the home of the University of Cambridge, one of the most prestigious academies in all of Europe. And while there's plenty to see in Cambridge, from overflowing libraries to gorgeous turret-covered college buildings, romance fans will be interested to know that St. John's College was the filming location for 2013's "The Theory of Everything."
Set in the swinging '60s, this flick tells the story of a young Stephen Hawking as he meets and falls in love with his wife, Jane Wilde, while studying for his PhD at the University of Cambridge. While the town itself is something of a third lead character in the film, offering a gorgeous backdrop to this academic love story, it's St. John's College where the most romantic scenes were filmed. Visit the so-called Kitchen Bridge where Hawkins and Wilde slow danced and kissed under a twinkling night sky. Or, if you're feeling more adventurous, catch a ride on a punt boat down the River Cam, where you can see unmissable views of the Gothic-style castle building on St. John's campus that is fittingly nicknamed "The Wedding Cake." It was here where one of Hawking and Wilde's first dates to the May Ball was filmed, fit with a vintage carousel, fairy lights, and a fireworks show.
The Surrey Hills
Dreaming of a snowy escape to the U.K.? If you're catching your flight in the winter months, then you just might be interested in visiting Surrey Hills, the area that inspired one of the most legendary Christmas-themed rom-coms of all time, "The Holiday." Starring Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz, the film continues to be a pop culture phenomenon every holiday season, motivating many a lover girl to purchase that cinnamon latte candle and vintage scarf in pursuance of the coziest, English-style Christmas possible.
Fed up with her sunny Christmases in California, the film follows a blonde American beauty (Diaz, of course) as she swaps homes with Kate Winslet's character for the season. Diaz's character ends up spending her Christmas in a sleepy Surrey village and, oh yeah, did we mention falling in love with the bespectacled and turtleneck-wearing Jude Law? While the actual location of the house-swapped cottage is not named in "The Holiday," it was the real-life Honeysuckle Cottage in the Surrey Hills that inspired the set designers of the film.
To this day, many businesses in the Surrey area capitalize on their region's fame from "The Holiday," offering rural vacation packages in cottages just like the one in the film, spas, authentic pub outings, and even private car tours through the snowy Surrey Hills. So whether you've got your lover by your side or you're flying solo, just like Diaz's character in the film, you won't be lacking in picturesque scenery if you visit this romantic filming location.
Stourhead, Wiltshire
Few places in the United Kingdom are as breathtaking as Stourhead House and Gardens in Wiltshire. Dating all the way back to the 1740s, this Regency-era gentleman's mansion is bursting with historical books and Italian art, while the sweeping lawns and gardens on the property have a tranquil lake as its centerpiece. But it's the caves, grottoes, and Ancient Rome-inspired temples dotted around the property that make this location a real mystical gem.
Stourhead's fame only grew after one of its temples, The Temple of Apollo, was featured in the 2005 adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice." Built as a dedication to the ancient sun god, the Temple of Apollo is a circular planetarium-style building situated high up in the tree-flocked hills of the estate. Rife with romance and offering dramatic views of the landscape, it's no surprise that film producers chose this as the location for Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy's first dramatic marriage proposal.
Jane Austen's most iconic literary duo is taking cover from a rainstorm under the Temple's roof when Mr. Darcy's love confession spirals out of control and, in classic enemies-to-lovers fashion, the two bicker about their differences. It's the grandeur of Stourhead that adds the extra drama to this scene, teaming up with the rain and the snappy dialogue to create one of the most beloved romantic film moments of all time. Let's hope, though, that your own visit to Stourhead isn't marred by any rainstorms!
Lyme Regis Beach, Dorset
This lovely destination on the British coast stepped into the spotlight for the third season of the Netflix hit "Heartstopper." This teen-centered LGBTQ romance series has been deemed by many to be the streaming platform's most heart-warming show, with the series following British high schoolers Nick and Charlie as they stumble, fumble, and fall their way into love.
The opening episode of Season 3 sees Nick and Charlie storming the sandy shores of Lyme Regis Beach in Dorset with their gaggle of friends in tow. With candy-colored changing rooms lining the beach, sailing boats in the bay, and the Dorset cliffs in the background of each scene, it wouldn't be surprising if this episode of television alone convinced you to grab your sunscreen and book that ticket to the U.K.
Not only is Lyme Regis the perfect location to grab a Mr. Whippy with a 99 Flake and experience an old-school British beach day, but it will also now go down in pop culture history as the site of that saltwater-drenched kiss between heartthrob actors Joe Locke and Kit Connor. So why not walk in the footsteps of these lover boys and take your own honey to this cozy coastal spot?
Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh
One of the best sightseeing walks in Europe is the climb one takes to the top of Arthur's Seat in Edinburgh. The plateau-like peak is actually a long-dead volcano that sits on the outskirts of the Scottish capital city, and is home to the kind of rich greenery, flora, and fauna that is synonymous with the Land of the Brave. It's no wonder, then, that Arthur's Seat plays such a crucial part in one of the most intrinsically Scottish love stories to ever grace our screens: "One Day."
In the 2024 Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls' book "One Day," lovebirds Emma and Dex are college students at The University of Edinburgh when they stumble into a meet-cute on the night of graduation. The next morning, the soulmates find themselves climbing the peak of Arthur's Seat as they slowly begin to fall in love. For set-jetters and "One Day" super fans alike, there's no better way to walk in the footsteps of your favorite fictional characters than tackling this legendary summit.
Not only will this journey make for a romantic stroll with your own Dex or Emma, but it is also a perfect introduction to the city of Edinburgh, offering once-in-a-lifetime views of the city's iconic Georgian and Neoclassical architecture. Keep an eye out for the coast, too, as views from the North Sea won't be hard to spot from the Seat's whopping 823-foot-high peak.
Snowshill, Gloucestershire
Cozy cottages might not be the first image that comes to mind when you think back on "Bridget Jones' Diary," the 2001 rom-com hit that took both sides of the Atlantic by storm, but believe it or not, this uncrowded Cotswolds town is the most picturesque filming location featured in the film. "Bridget Jones' Diary" follows a titular heroine as she struggles to find love, while also cataloging her trials and tribulations in her diary. While most of the action takes place in London, key scenes where Bridget escapes to her parents' rural homestead were filmed in the charming village of Snowshill in the Cotswolds.
With its lush forests and wobbly gingerbread-like cottages, the Cotswolds is one of the most idyllic locations in all of England, capturing the sort of peaceful countryside aura that most will only ever encounter on the big screen or between the pages of books. If you are lucky enough to get the chance to visit the country's most expansive Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), don't hesitate to book that ticket. With acres upon acres of untouched countryside, sprawling country houses, and many a farmer's market, there's no better location in the U.K. to go for a stroll, take in the fresh air, and — like Bridget — contemplate your own options in love. So, will it be Colin Firth or Hugh Grant?
Holkham Beach, Norfolk
If there's one thing the British know how to do well, it's melancholy romance. From Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" to the passionate "A Room with a View," some of the most iconically-British romance titles out there fall strictly under the "tearjerker" category. One of the top offenders is the 2010 film "Never Let Me Go," which was adapted from the novel by Japanese-born writer Kazuo Ishiguro. The science fiction tale follows the lives of three friends, Kathy, Tommy, and Ruth, whose lives in an idyllic boarding school become complicated as they grow up and become entangled in a twisted love triangle. To visit the most memorable filming location for "Never Let Me Go" and to capture the dark romance vibes, you'll want to head to Holkham Beach in Norfolk.
Far different from sunny Florida beaches, this salt marsh and sand dune-coated coastline is known for its low tides and moody, dark skies. In quintessentially British fashion, you'll be more in tune with the aura of this underrated coastal destination by packing a cardigan and your favorite novel to read as you sit nestled against the reeds. In fact, one of the lasting images of "Never Let Me Go" is of all three central characters — played by Keira Knightly, Carey Mulligan, and Andrew Garfield — in this exact same pose, tucked away behind the reeds as they watch the waves crash, and wrestle with their romantic tensions.
Methodology
To curate this list of 12 of the most swoon-worthy filming locations you can visit in the United Kingdom, we turned to film industry data and travel bloggers. We began by identifying iconic romantic films and series shot in the U.K., focusing on those that feature visually stunning, historically significant, or culturally rich locations. Popularity with tourists, pop culture relevance, ease of access, and the location's overall romantic ambiance, such as scenic landscapes or picturesque architecture, were also key factors. The result? A dreamy collection of places where the magic of the screen meets real-life charm, inviting you to step into your own love story.