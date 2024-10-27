12 Romantic Filming Locations You Can Visit In The United Kingdom

Are you more into pop-culture, rather than history-obsessed? If so, you're in luck, because the United Kingdom has a rich history of being the backdrop to some iconic works of film and television. The most popular genre? Romance. From the busy streets of London that Julia Roberts strutted down in "Notting Hill" to the rolling hills of Yorkshire that have inspired adaptation upon adaptation of "Wuthering Heights," the U.K. is not all stuffy castles, tourist traps filled with keychains, and old, wood-beamed tea rooms.

Step into your ultimate fantasy by visiting these 12 iconic romantic filming locations dotted around the U.K. Whether you're traveling around the Great Britain with your loved one, wanting to mimic those famous kisses in the rain that you've seen on the big screen, or simply looking for the best places to frolic like a romance heroine, these locations offer a new kind of adventure. Get outside of the nation's capital and explore more unique spots in the U.K., while also cosplaying as a corset-clad "Bridgerton" star or a frazzled Englishwoman à la the uber-loveable Bridget Jones — the choice is yours!