11 Most Beautiful Universities In Europe

Europe is home to close to 5,000 higher education institutions, collectively educating over 17.5 million students at any one time. Many of the continent's universities are rich in history, culture, and prestige. Indeed, of the 1,500 universities ranked by the QS Top Universities Report of 2024, half of those listed in the top 10 hail from Europe.

Advertisement

Of course, there's more to a university than a list of numbers. Many of the most esteemed universities in the world are in possession of some of the most beautiful buildings ever created, and some even manage to define the cities and towns in which they are located. Beauty is, of course, within the eye of the beholder. Still, Europe's architectural adherence to the golden ratio, coupled with the sheer age of some of these institutions, makes it hard to take a contrarian stance. From the Baroque domes of central Europe to the Gothic spires of France and England, many European universities are more than just places of learning; they are genuine tourist attractions.

In some cases, it's about the campus itself, while in others, it's the majesty of the city that surrounds them. Based on my first-hand experience visiting these eye-catching institutions of learning, here are — in no particular order — some of the most beautiful universities in Europe.

Advertisement