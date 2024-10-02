11 Most Beautiful Universities In Europe
Europe is home to close to 5,000 higher education institutions, collectively educating over 17.5 million students at any one time. Many of the continent's universities are rich in history, culture, and prestige. Indeed, of the 1,500 universities ranked by the QS Top Universities Report of 2024, half of those listed in the top 10 hail from Europe.
Of course, there's more to a university than a list of numbers. Many of the most esteemed universities in the world are in possession of some of the most beautiful buildings ever created, and some even manage to define the cities and towns in which they are located. Beauty is, of course, within the eye of the beholder. Still, Europe's architectural adherence to the golden ratio, coupled with the sheer age of some of these institutions, makes it hard to take a contrarian stance. From the Baroque domes of central Europe to the Gothic spires of France and England, many European universities are more than just places of learning; they are genuine tourist attractions.
In some cases, it's about the campus itself, while in others, it's the majesty of the city that surrounds them. Based on my first-hand experience visiting these eye-catching institutions of learning, here are — in no particular order — some of the most beautiful universities in Europe.
The University of Cambridge, UK
Cambridge University was founded in 1209, making it the fourth or fifth oldest university in the world, depending on how such things are measured. It's also one of the best, having educated luminaries like Sir Isaac Newton, Alan Turing, and Sylvia Plath and in recent years, ranked second in the whole world. The city itself is comprised of a myriad of narrow streets, cobbled alleyways, and iron-wrought bridges spanning the river Cam. Such surroundings bring with them a timeless feel and help cement notions of picturesque summers, competitive rowing, and bicycles. Oh yes, lots and lots of bicycles.
Between the cafés, green spaces, and the famously flat landscape sits the campus itself, a sprawling complex of buildings built up over a near-millennia of existence. The Wren Library, for example, is built in the classical style and named after none other than Christopher Wren – designer of the world-famous St Paul's Cathedral in London. King's College Chapel is older, a masterpiece of English Gothic architecture built in consultation with Henry VI of Shakespeare fame. It sports a meticulous lawn, vaulted ceiling, and breathtaking stained glass, but the building's pièce de résistance is its altarpiece. Titled The Adoration of the Magi, it is a Ruben masterpiece in a country where his work is rarely found.
Meanwhile, the stone-covered Bridge of Sighs makes for ever-tempting photo opportunities, while the round church provides insight into the Gothic Revival that followed the European conquest of England in 1066. The newly-built Central mosque adds multicultural texture to the skyline, and the Senate House's neoclassical lines cut from Portland stone make for an impressive walk on your way to early morning class.
The University of Bologna, Italy
The University of Bologna is not only the oldest university in Europe in continuous operation – teaching began in 1088 and they allegedly haven't skipped a semester since (barring disruptions caused by war or plagues) — it also just so happens to be one of the most stunning. Bologna sits flush against the forested mountains of the Apennines in the Emilia Romagna region, which boasts incredible cuisine, and while less famous, is a great alternative to Tuscany for travelers. The same can be said for its southern neighbor Umbra — ideal for those who want to experience the vibes of Tuscany without the crowds.
The city's impressive rear canvas certainly adds to its mystique, but the Metropolitan area itself is a place of hidden delights. Crisscrossed with canals — yes, like Venice — and ringed with medieval structures, focal points such as the Fountain of Neptune and the impressive 14th-century Basilica of San Petronio are the kind of features people never tire of looking at. The university borrows heavily from the city's wealth of architectural heritage. Its Collegio di Spagna (founded in 1364) is still in use today, with students receiving lectures in the same halls Don Quixote's Miguel de Cervantes once roamed.
Meanwhile, the 16th-century Archiginnasio Palace lost its position as the central university building after European despot Napoleon chose the equally impressive Palazzo Poggi as the institute's new headquarters. With an interior consisting of themed rooms and an exterior adorned with the complex flair of a style known as mannerism — the building stands as a testament to Bologna's nearly thousand-year commitment to learning.
The University of Rostock, Germany
Rostock might be a little-known German town situated on the windswept banks of the Baltic Sea, but it just so happens to play host to one of the most beautiful universities in the world. The institute itself predates Columbus, and the central building is hard to forget once viewed. But it is the effortless blend of the old with the new that truly sets it apart.
Located just a couple of hours east of Hamburg — and often called Venice of the North because it has the most canals in Europe — Rostock is no slouch when it comes to things to see and do. Its 15th-century astronomical clock is one of the oldest in the world, and its bustling harbor and cobblestoned market square fringed with ancient buildings provide an impressive backdrop.
Still, the university itself manages to keep up with the city's appearances. The main building is relatively new (having been constructed in 1867) and is clad with intricate terracotta features, then capped off with a four-pillared façade above the grand entrance. Other notable locations include the university's stunning botanical garden, the turn-of-the-century central library, and the copper-clad E-technology center. It all comes together to create a space that is both modern and ancient, lively, sedate, and above all, conducive to learning.
Uppsala University, Sweden
The city of Uppsala sits to the North of Lake Ekoln and is roughly equidistant between Stockholm and Grisslehamn on Sweden's east coast. The university sprang up in the 15th century and is the oldest in the country. The institute's impressive Gustavianum museum dates to 1625 when famed Dutch architect Casper van Panten laid down its foundations. By appearance, it looks like a grand old building of a French persuasion, although it is more correctly identified as Gustavian – a historic Swedish style noted for its straight-line symmetry and Swedish understatement.
The modern main building dates to the 1880s, but its operatic grand auditorium makes it comparable to the palaces of St. Petersburg. In places, it even rivals the Vatican in terms of sheer splendor. Meanwhile, the main library (the Carolina Rediviva) rises 12 stories above the ground and houses some 5 million books. It is home to both a 6th-century silver Bible and musical notations penned by none other than Mozart himself.
The near-perpetual twilight of the winter months adds to the otherworldly beauty of the city itself. And while the gothic tower of its main cathedral and imposing castle dominates the skyline, at ground level where the straight line of the river Fyris borders the city's main park — the Stadsträdgården — students and visitors alike are treated to the crisp, clean ambiance of what is arguably Sweden's most beautiful city.
University of Vienna, Austria
Austria's capital is a metropolis of music, art, coffee, and pastry. For some, there is Vienna, and then there is everywhere else. It is one of Europe's crown jewel capital cities, the highlight of a romantic Danube river cruise, and a much-cited bucket list destination for curious souls and spirited adventurers alike.
Here, even the grandeur of a large, 14th-century institute of higher learning could take a back seat to the opulence of the Vienna State Opera house, the 1,400-room Schönbrunn Palace, and the majestic Romanesque/Gothic cathedral that has served the city for hundreds of years. But the university itself impresses in almost equal measure.
Vienna students are introduced to their place of learning via the main building, a 19th-century monolith built in the Italian Renaissance style replete with a stunning courtyard, ceremonial hall, and spacious octagons. Elsewhere, the university manages its blend of modernity and historic heritage with consummate style. The NIG building was the first large university building to be built in Austria since the end of the second world war. Meanwhile, the main campus building dates from the 19th century and features the Auditorium Maximum, which remains Austria's biggest lecture hall today. It's little surprise, then, that Vienna has a reputation as one of the most beautiful and iconic centers of European culture.
Trinity College, Ireland
Inaugurated during the year 1592 by Queen Elizabeth I, the university's official name is The College of the Holy and Undivided Trinity of Queen Elizabeth near Dublin (a bit of a mouthful, right?). Today, most people simply refer to it as Trinity College. Located in the heart of Dublin — set back from the river Liffey and away from the harsh winds of Dublin Bay — the university consists of dozens of buildings spread out over 47 acres and sports a masterclass of Georgian design mixed with much older architectural concepts. The original (Old) Library is, for example, an unquestionable Thomas Burgh masterpiece. Infused with fascinating ideas, its breathtaking interiors and timeless external profile do great justice to its collection of printed works numbering over 6 million. Meanwhile, the Graduate Memorial Building, a looming 17th-century edifice, houses the college's oldest student societies, while Regent House — a three-story structure once used by the university's provost — is perhaps the finest example of Georgian elegance in all of Dublin.
Indeed, Trinity College is as stunning as Ireland's iconic Cliffs of Moher, and its allure is equally hard to exaggerate. The broader campus is exquisite, student residences are top-tier, and the ambiance is the kind of thing you have to experience first-hand to truly appreciate. If you want another serving of architecture and history, Ireland's Royal Marine Hotel makes for a romantic getaway, situated just 15 minutes by train outside of Dublin.
University of Zadar, Croatia
The Dalmatian coast in modern-day Croatia is known for its fine beaches, well-preserved Roman ruins, and temperate climate. Indeed, the area is home to many scenic destinations, like Vis, perfect for a blissful and uncrowded island beach vacation. The city of Zadar, while lacking such isolated charm, remains well worth a visit — not least because of its stunning university.
Zadar sits on a peninsula overlooking an island-dotted stretch of the Adriatic, and the University of Zadar can trace its origins back to the 14th century. The municipality more closely resembles a resort than a place of higher learning. Fringed with beaches and set against the backdrop of the mountainous Paklenica National Park, the proximity to nature is striking.
University buildings dot the waterline, uniformly built out of the local Brač stone. Their pearlescent white profiles make for a magnificent spectacle, as do the interiors, which are peppered with cloistered courtyards and manicured lawns. Elsewhere, the central square presents a living tapestry of the region's long and fascinating history. A 16th-century clocktower jostles for position with the city's bustling café culture, while the 11th-century Church of St Lawrence cuts an impressive figure as it overlooks the plaza. But that's not even the oldest place of worship in Zadar; that distinction belongs to the stunning ninth-century church of St. Donatus, located just a short walk away.
University of Oxford, England
Older than rival University of Cambridge by some 100 years, the University of Oxford was founded in 1096, making it the oldest university in the English-speaking world. Due to its access to local stone — something Cambridge lacks — its buildings are more uniform and tend to be more grandiose.
The city's medieval center is dominated by the buildings that house the university's 36 colleges. The Bodleian Library, of English Gothic design, was built in 1602 (a year before Queen Elizabeth I's death) and houses over 13 million printed items. St George's Tower dates back to the 11th century, and Christ Church Cathedral to the 12th, but elsewhere, more modern buildings also thrive.
The Radcliffe Camera is an 18th-century domed landmark, while the Sheldonian Theatre — another Christopher Wren masterpiece that serves as the institute's graduation hall — harkens back to the 17th century. Meanwhile, the Blavatnik School of Government is a thing of concrete and glass. Of 21st-century vintage, it manages to stand out from all the ancient buildings without looking out of place.
All of which lends itself well to the hidden and not-so-hidden beauty of the university and the wider city itself. Oxford is larger than Cambridge, and although served by two rivers, the Thames and the Cherwell, they flow around the city, not through it as the Cam does through Cambridge. The jury is out as to which city houses the more beautiful university, but both are worth a visit.
University of Salamanca, Spain
Salamanca is the oldest university in Spain. King Alfonso IX of Leon founded it in 1218, and its beauty has resonated throughout the ages. An underrated alternative to Barcelona, without the massive crowds, the city of Salamanca's ancient aesthetic atmosphere is on full display in its UNESCO-protected center. Here, visitors can trace its long lineage through a variety of stunning architectural wonders, such as the Catedral Vieja de Salamanca, one of the most beautiful monuments in all of Europe.
Elsewhere, the Plaza Mayor — again, one of the most impressive squares in Europe — dominates with its magnificent Baroque trimmings, numerous arches, hanging lanterns, and gilded statues. It is against this backdrop that students begin their transition into adult life. Indeed, the literal entrance to the university is one of the world's most impressive sights.
Salamanca University's central administrative center dates to the 16th century and features a façade depicting King Carlos I's coat of arms and the figure of a not-yet-identified pope. Constructed out of the indigenous Villamayor stone – as is most of the old town — it makes for a striking first look at the grandeur of the university at large.
Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Italy
Few would dispute the intrinsic beauty of Milan, the home city of the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore (Catholic University of the Sacred Heart). Steeped in a dramatic history of its own, the university's multicampus structure allows it to combine the old with the new in order to achieve the kind of elegance the entire Lombardy region is known for.
The university itself was only set up in the 1920s, and many of its principal buildings were built in the Lombard style, famed for its arches and sedate decoration. Perhaps out of necessity, considering its environment, many older structures of Renaissance origins also found themselves folded into the wider campus.
The headquarters of the university sits right alongside the Basilica di Sant'Ambrogio a 12th-century Romanesque church built on the ruins of its 4th-century predecessor. The area is littered with fashionable cafés and Roman ruins, maintains a vibrant nightlife, and is close to Parco Sempione, Milan's central park. It's also just a two-hour drive from Lake Garda, a history-steeped area that rivals even Lake Molveno, one of the most beautiful lakes in Italy and far less overcrowded than Lake Como.
University of Coimbra, Portugal
Coimbra was the capital of Portugal until the mid-13th century, when Afonso III relocated to the more strategically sound coastal stronghold of Lisbon. The university sprung up around the grounds of the former royal palace, and its inception date of 1290 makes it the oldest seat of higher learning in Portugal. The heart of the university stands upon a hill overlooking the rest of the town, where the university tower houses the clock and bells that have punctuated the rhythm of academic schedules since 1537.
The library — the Biblioteca Joanina — is a highlight. Constructed in the Baroque style back in 1728, it is as much a vault as a library with its almost 7-foot-thick walls, shelves made of hardened oak, and two colonies of bats that are allowed free rein to help with pest control.
It stands adjacent to the Pátio das Escolas, which until recently was used as a car park. Today, it has been repurposed and blends in well with other upper complex structures, such as the university chapel of Saõ Miguel. The result is a campus that maintains an almost otherworldly appeal. The summer months are hot yet blessed with cool river breezes, fairy-tale sunsets, and a serenity that would be hard to replicate elsewhere.
How we chose the universities
I have been fortunate to have visited many stunning institutions of higher learning around the world, and this list represents those that left the most lasting impression. Additional information and historical factual support were sourced via various publications.