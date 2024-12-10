Discover A Hidden Acoustic Marvel Where Sound Meets Silence In The Heart Of New York City

There are so many reasons to visit New York City. The food, the Broadway shows, and the historical sites like the Statue of Liberty are all listed among the city's accolades. But don't forget that the Big Apple is also an incredible place to see dynamic, exciting, and thought-provoking art. While the Met or MoMa are certainly worth the trip, don't forget to discover some of the other one-of-a-kind art installations and exhibits throughout the city. One place you should go to find interesting art is Tribeca, the trendy New York City neighborhood that is home to The Dream House, a light and sound installation that provides a singular sensory experience to visitors.

The Dream House is located on Church Street in Downtown Manhattan. If you're already checking out the art scene in Soho, the neighborhood just north of Tribeca, you might as well take the short walk down to see what The Dream House is all about. The space is an immersive environment with ambient sound frequencies that change depending on where you are in the room, along with neon and purple lights that together create an oddly relaxing and mood-altering environment. The art project has been running continuously in this space in Tribeca since 1993 but was first thought of in the 1960s by artists La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela. The project is run by the MELA Foundation, an interdisciplinary arts organization, and costs a $10 fee to enter.