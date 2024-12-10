Discover A Hidden Acoustic Marvel Where Sound Meets Silence In The Heart Of New York City
There are so many reasons to visit New York City. The food, the Broadway shows, and the historical sites like the Statue of Liberty are all listed among the city's accolades. But don't forget that the Big Apple is also an incredible place to see dynamic, exciting, and thought-provoking art. While the Met or MoMa are certainly worth the trip, don't forget to discover some of the other one-of-a-kind art installations and exhibits throughout the city. One place you should go to find interesting art is Tribeca, the trendy New York City neighborhood that is home to The Dream House, a light and sound installation that provides a singular sensory experience to visitors.
The Dream House is located on Church Street in Downtown Manhattan. If you're already checking out the art scene in Soho, the neighborhood just north of Tribeca, you might as well take the short walk down to see what The Dream House is all about. The space is an immersive environment with ambient sound frequencies that change depending on where you are in the room, along with neon and purple lights that together create an oddly relaxing and mood-altering environment. The art project has been running continuously in this space in Tribeca since 1993 but was first thought of in the 1960s by artists La Monte Young and Marian Zazeela. The project is run by the MELA Foundation, an interdisciplinary arts organization, and costs a $10 fee to enter.
The Dream House is easy to miss if you're not looking
The entrance to The Dream House is a nondescript black door with a white sign above it, so it's important to be on the lookout if you try to go. Once you're in the room, it can feel like you've completely left the busy city behind. Depending on where you are in the room or even your posture or body position, you might hear different sound tones. For this reason, visitors are encouraged to explore the room, sit, lie down, and just have an experience. There is also a piece of paper on one wall with multi-colored light emitting from it in the shape of a butterfly by artist Jung Hee Choi. Note that visitors must take off their shoes and leave any bags outside of the space. They can also stay as long as they like but must be silent during their visit.
In addition to The Dream House, the MELA Foundation also hosts other artworks, including a concert series celebrating the foundation's artists. Although it's not for everyone, a trip to The Dream House is a great stop if you're exploring Tribeca, far from the tourist traps of Times Square. The neighborhood is home to the famous "Ghostbusters" firehouse if you're a fan of the 1980s comedy movie, and it's close to the Oculus and the observatory at One World Trade Center, which has some stunning views of the entire city. Additionally, Tribeca is an excellent neighborhood to find souvenirs in fashionable shops and enjoy a drink or meal at its trendy bars and restaurants.