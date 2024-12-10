The Money-Saving Excursion Hack That Cruise Ships Don't Necessarily Want You To Know

Once you know where you're going, do your research early, as some excursions book up quickly. Make sure you'll have plenty of time to get back, and leave yourself a generous time window. You don't want to get left behind at a cruise port because you didn't make it back. If you're going out on your own, make sure you have all your travel documents (or copies) either on your person or in a password-protected file accessible on your phone, just in case.

Booking locally is often cheaper than what the cruises charge you, though you should still budget accordingly. One splurge Rick Steves suggests is hiring a professional tour guide, which you may be able to split with friends and family to keep costs down. Local guides typically have great insight into the area. Look for tours on platforms such as Tours by Locals or the Airbnb Experiences page. Booking your tour through Viator is another option because it sometimes offers a guarantee that you'll return to your ship on time.

Planning your own excursion also a great choice when you want to simply shop in port, lay on the beach, or snorkel (and you have your own gear or don't mind tracking down a rental). If scuba is your thing, you may also want to check out local scuba groups for the best deals and spots. Remember to keep any adult beverages to a minimum so you don't lose track of time. Finally, if the port isn't safe to visit alone, or the things you want to see are spread out or far away, it's worth your money to stick with the cruise line's offerings.