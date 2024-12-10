The Money-Saving Excursion Hack That Cruise Ships Don't Necessarily Want You To Know
A cruise can be an incredible experience. You get to meet new people, have access to wonderful food and entertainment, and have the opportunity to visit several ports of call, depending on your route. However, cruises can also get expensive if you're not careful. Add-ons to your bill can include drinks, internet access, some menu items, and certain activities on the ship. You may find that cruise spas aren't worth splurging on, and port excursions can cost you a pretty penny. While the cruise lines may not want you to know this, you don't have to participate in their activities. Instead, you can book your own shore excursions and save some money.
When you book your cruise, you'll know which ports you're going to hit. Then, you can ask yourself some questions: How long will I have in each port? How close to the ship are the things I want to see, and are they spread out? Is the area I want to visit safe for solo travelers (if you're heading out by yourself) or families (if you're traveling as a group)? If the area is safe and you can easily get to where you want to go in the time you're given, you may want to try planning your own port excursion.
What to know when planning your own port excursion
Once you know where you're going, do your research early, as some excursions book up quickly. Make sure you'll have plenty of time to get back, and leave yourself a generous time window. You don't want to get left behind at a cruise port because you didn't make it back. If you're going out on your own, make sure you have all your travel documents (or copies) either on your person or in a password-protected file accessible on your phone, just in case.
Booking locally is often cheaper than what the cruises charge you, though you should still budget accordingly. One splurge Rick Steves suggests is hiring a professional tour guide, which you may be able to split with friends and family to keep costs down. Local guides typically have great insight into the area. Look for tours on platforms such as Tours by Locals or the Airbnb Experiences page. Booking your tour through Viator is another option because it sometimes offers a guarantee that you'll return to your ship on time.
Planning your own excursion also a great choice when you want to simply shop in port, lay on the beach, or snorkel (and you have your own gear or don't mind tracking down a rental). If scuba is your thing, you may also want to check out local scuba groups for the best deals and spots. Remember to keep any adult beverages to a minimum so you don't lose track of time. Finally, if the port isn't safe to visit alone, or the things you want to see are spread out or far away, it's worth your money to stick with the cruise line's offerings.