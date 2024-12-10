A Funky, Mosaic-Covered Bar With Live Music And Art At Every Turn Must Be St. Louis' Prettiest
Home to the tallest man-made monument in America, two popular sports teams, and a vibrant arts and culture scene, St. Louis is an iconic yet underrated Midwestern city. Whether you're passing through on a stunning and storied Route 66 road trip or admiring the majestic Gateway Arch at America's only urban national park, you'll find a plethora of things to do in one of Missouri's largest cities. Cheer on World Series champions at a St. Louis Cardinals game, stop by the St. Louis Zoo, one of the top-rated in the Midwest, dine in world-class restaurants, and drink in the live music scene at local watering holes.
A unique spot to explore the city's colorful nightlife is the Venice Café. Tucked into the heart of Benton Park, the city's beloved haunt boasts delicious libations and nightly live music in an eccentric atmosphere. Known for its whimsical charm, you'll find a wonderland of kitschy decor ranging from a mosaic wall of ashtrays and lighters to taxidermy critters in costumes, as well as quirky local art. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind bar to sip in the spirit of St. Louis, look no further than the Venice Café.
A kaleidoscope of kitsch
After converting his private residence into a neighborhood bar in 1988, Jeff Lockheed adorned the Venice Café with all sorts of oddities. Inside, you'll find a menagerie of items (many donated by patrons) decorating the café from top to bottom. On the main level, feast your eyes on a buffet of knick knacks, animal skulls, rusting license plates, funky paintings, and plastic dummy limbs hanging overhead. Upstairs, you'll find the Explorer's Lounge. Open Friday and Saturday nights, the space houses a tank with resident kingsnake, Mr. Waylon Slithers, and a collection of taxidermy creatures adorning the walls.
Perhaps the most notable features of the Venice Café's decor are the kaleidoscopes of mosaic tiles covering multiple walls, floors, and surfaces throughout the space. There's even more on the patio, which is dotted with whimsical sculptures, a pond occupied by turtles, and tables for outdoor lounging.
Sip in sights and spirits
While you're drinking in all the sights, sip on your choice of libation from the drink menu. The cash-only bar pours $10 cocktail favorites, including Rum Punch and Long Island Iced Tea, as well as beer, hard seltzers, and wine. Open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., the café hosts nightly live music, ranging from honky tonk to hipster rock, and a weekly open mic night on Mondays.
While you won't find a food menu at the Venice Café, the neighborhood boasts delicious dining options in walking distance. A half-mile away, The Lemp Mansion is another St. Louis haunt you won't want to miss. The historic (and famously haunted) homestead features a top-notch restaurant serving everything from classic sandwiches to steak and seafood entrées. You can even book a room for the night, if you dare. Whether you're in St. Louis for a few nights, or just passing through, make sure to stop into the city's prettiest and most peculiar bar, Venice Café.