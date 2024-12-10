A Funky, Mosaic-Covered Bar With Live Music And Art At Every Turn Must Be St. Louis' Prettiest

Home to the tallest man-made monument in America, two popular sports teams, and a vibrant arts and culture scene, St. Louis is an iconic yet underrated Midwestern city. Whether you're passing through on a stunning and storied Route 66 road trip or admiring the majestic Gateway Arch at America's only urban national park, you'll find a plethora of things to do in one of Missouri's largest cities. Cheer on World Series champions at a St. Louis Cardinals game, stop by the St. Louis Zoo, one of the top-rated in the Midwest, dine in world-class restaurants, and drink in the live music scene at local watering holes.

A unique spot to explore the city's colorful nightlife is the Venice Café. Tucked into the heart of Benton Park, the city's beloved haunt boasts delicious libations and nightly live music in an eccentric atmosphere. Known for its whimsical charm, you'll find a wonderland of kitschy decor ranging from a mosaic wall of ashtrays and lighters to taxidermy critters in costumes, as well as quirky local art. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind bar to sip in the spirit of St. Louis, look no further than the Venice Café.