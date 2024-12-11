The Unexpected Spots Samantha Brown Suggests For Fantastic And Authentic Restaurants

You may be used to travel pro Samantha Brown recommending budget-friendly dining spots like Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier in Maine, or suggesting a Tuscany-like atmosphere in the Temecula wine region in California. However, you may be surprised at one of her ideas for what she calls "fantastic and authentic" restaurants. It's not in a specific city or locale — in fact, you can find them everywhere — and we're not talking about fast food. Brown says one of her favorite travel tips is finding great restaurants in strip malls, as she explains, "In between all the franchises, you can usually find one or two restaurants owned by first or second generation Americans who specialize in home cooking."

Brown actually recommends two that she loves. First, G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville, Alabama, has some amazing soul food, prepared from scratch (meaning there may be a little wait), and they have delectable items like catfish, fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, and cornbread, and desserts like sweet potato pie, banana pudding, and red velvet cake. Even their meatloaf was voted the best in Huntsville. She also recommends Grouper & Chips in Naples, Florida, which has a fried grouper sandwich, mahi mahi tacos, and chicken Milanese. The owner has been feeding the locals for 27 years here, as the recipes are family heirlooms and everything is fresh.

Most American towns have at least one strip mall. Maybe it's time to do a little experimenting to find your perfect local spot.