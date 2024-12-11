The Unexpected Spots Samantha Brown Suggests For Fantastic And Authentic Restaurants
You may be used to travel pro Samantha Brown recommending budget-friendly dining spots like Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier in Maine, or suggesting a Tuscany-like atmosphere in the Temecula wine region in California. However, you may be surprised at one of her ideas for what she calls "fantastic and authentic" restaurants. It's not in a specific city or locale — in fact, you can find them everywhere — and we're not talking about fast food. Brown says one of her favorite travel tips is finding great restaurants in strip malls, as she explains, "In between all the franchises, you can usually find one or two restaurants owned by first or second generation Americans who specialize in home cooking."
Brown actually recommends two that she loves. First, G's Country Kitchen in Huntsville, Alabama, has some amazing soul food, prepared from scratch (meaning there may be a little wait), and they have delectable items like catfish, fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, and cornbread, and desserts like sweet potato pie, banana pudding, and red velvet cake. Even their meatloaf was voted the best in Huntsville. She also recommends Grouper & Chips in Naples, Florida, which has a fried grouper sandwich, mahi mahi tacos, and chicken Milanese. The owner has been feeding the locals for 27 years here, as the recipes are family heirlooms and everything is fresh.
Most American towns have at least one strip mall. Maybe it's time to do a little experimenting to find your perfect local spot.
Some other great strip mall restaurants to try
One reason strip malls are a great place to try out restaurants is that, because the rent is going to be lower than a standalone restaurant or one in a pricey neighborhood, they don't have to pass on that fee to you. One such spot is Myung In Dumplings in Los Angeles' Koreatown. One person on Google reviewed the restaurant with 5 stars, saying, "The dumplings here are delicious! I usually don't like WangMandu (king sized dumplings with thick wrappers). but these are fantastic. The filling is generous, and the wrapper is soft and thin, making every bite amazing." Even the late Anthony Bourdain, who championed local restaurants, visited this place.
Another mouth-watering spot to check out in Nevada is Naan & Curry (there are several locations, but the one in North Summerlin, Nevada, near Las Vegas is wonderful). Everything is made to order here, and there are plenty of vegetarian options. Don't miss the aloo gobi, which can be spiced to order, while the naan bread will send you to the moon and back. The food is served with flowers on top and the staff is incredibly friendly.
Yet another strip mall restaurant that Anthony Bourdain enjoyed is El Taco Veloz in Atlanta, Georgia, on Buford Highway (a hot spot for strip mall hotspots). There are several locations, and they've been around since 1991. Bourdain tried and loved the tacos de lengua (yes, that's beef tongue) on his show, "The Layover." It might take a bit of yummy experimentation, but gives these unassuming places a try. You never know what's hiding next to your favorite nail spot or hardware store.