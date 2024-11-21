'America's Oldest Spa' Is Nestled In Majestic Virginia Mountains For A Serene, Upscale Getaway
Warm Springs Pools are located in the picturesque Allegheny foothills of Bath County, Virginia, and this hidden gem recently reopened after a meticulous $4.6 million renovation. The site holds the distinction of being America's oldest spa, offering visitors a blend of history and modern luxury. The pools have been drawing health-seekers and adventurers for centuries, promising a serene retreat in the heart of Virginia's majestic mountains.
The spa's allure lies not only in its history but also in the remarkable properties of its waters. Constantly maintaining a soothing temperature of 98 degrees Fahrenheit, these mineral-rich springs flow at a rate of 1.7 million gallons a day. This natural phenomenon has created an oasis of relaxation and rejuvenation, surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Allegheny Mountains, and is truly one of the most luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs.
Throughout its long history, the Warm Springs Pools have attracted notable visitors, including founding father Thomas Jefferson and President Franklin D. Roosevelt. These healing waters have been a source of comfort and restoration for generations, offering a timeless escape from the stresses of everyday life. As we dive into the spa's fascinating history and its modern incarnation, it becomes clear why this hidden treasure continues to captivate visitors from around the world.
History steeped in healing waters
The story of Warm Springs Pools begins long before European settlers arrived in the area. In fact, archaeological evidence suggests that Native Americans discovered and utilized these healing waters for over 9,000 years. The therapeutic properties of the springs were well-known among indigenous peoples, who likely shared this knowledge with early explorers and settlers.
The first permanent structure at the site was a stone basin constructed in 1761, marking the beginning of its development as a spa destination. As word spread about the healing properties of the waters, two wooden structures were added in the 1820s and 1870s to accommodate the growing number of visitors. Originally known as Warm Springs Pools, the site was later renamed Jefferson Pools in honor of Thomas Jefferson's visit. In recent years, it has returned to its original name, Warm Springs Pools, connecting it back to its historical roots.
Thomas Jefferson's visit in 1818 played a significant role in cementing the spa's reputation, beyond its name. He praised the waters, claiming they provided him great relief from rheumatism. This enforcement, along with visits from other presidents and notable figures, helped establish Warm Springs Pools as a premier health destination. In the 19th century, physicians often prescribed a "3-week cure" at the spa, believing in the restorative powers of its mineral-rich waters. Why not follow their advice and extend your trip even more by exploring a dreamy fall getaway in Northern Virginia where romance meets relaxation?
A modern retreat with timeless appeal
The recent renovation of Warm Springs Pools was a delicate balance between preserving historical authenticity and ensuring modern safety standards. The restoration process, which finished in 2022, faced numerous challenges, including the fragile nature of the wooden structures. Guided by documentation from 1925, the restoration team worked diligently to recreate the spa's appearance from its heyday while incorporating necessary updates for guest comfort and safety.
Today, visitors to Warm Springs Pools can experience this piece of living history through various soaking options. The spa offers family time, adult co-ed sessions, and gender-specific soaking periods, allowing guests to choose the experience that best suits their preferences. Reservations are required, and pricing reflects the unique nature of this historical spa experience. As visitors soak in the warm waters, they're surrounded by the restored wooden structures, creating an atmosphere that transports them back in time while still providing the modern amenities one would expect.
The Warm Springs Pools are now part of the renowned Omni Homestead Resort, adding to the area's appeal as a luxury destination. Visitors can complement their spa experience with a range of activities offered by the resort and the surrounding area, including golf, hiking, exploring the charming local towns, or enjoying a fall drive through dense forest with Virginia mountain views. This combination of history, nature, and modern comforts makes Warm Springs Pools a truly unique getaway, offering a serene escape in the heart of Virginia's mountains.