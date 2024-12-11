One Of America's Oldest Winter Carnivals Is A Thrilling New York Lakeside Event With Unique Activities

Hidden in the Adirondack Mountains, one of New York's gateways to the outdoors, is the charming and chilly town of Saranac Lake. This community is all about the winter season, with plenty of opportunities for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, sledding, and enjoying the snow. The town itself is a perfect place to go shopping for the holidays (don't miss a trip to Goody Goody's Toys and Games if you have anyone young or young at heart on your Christmas list!). Its most impressive offering, however, is the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. This incredible event dates back to 1897, making it one of the oldest in the country, and it's just as fun today as it was when it first began more than a century ago.

The Winter Carnival is a thrilling 10-day event, packed with winter games and sports, from snowy classics like skating to unconventional winter activities like volleyball and ultimate frisbee. From live music and dancing to elaborate parade floats, you'll find plenty to keep your attention at Saranac Lake — but the most incredible is definitely the Ice Palace, an enormous ice-sculpted castle, inhabited by the King and Queen of the festival.